Calvin Harris’ Wife Vick Hope Admits She Listens to Taylor Swift When He’s Gone

Calvin Harris may not have been the one for Taylor Swift, but his wife turned out to be a secret Swiftie.
Vick Hope—who tied the knot with the Scottish producer in September 2023—shared that she's a fan of the "Cruel Summer" singer's music and even plays her discography when she's alone.
"As soon as my husband goes away," Vick shared during an April 8 episode of her BBC Radio 1 show Going Home With Vick, Katie and Jamie, "I listen to Taylor Swift. That's just when I get my little fill—just a little fill."
With a laugh, the radio host added, "Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system and then it's done."
Calvin, 40, and Taylor, 34, dated for 15 months before calling it quits in 2016. The split led to a messy fallout over the DJ's Rihanna collaboration "This Is What You Came For," which Taylor co-wrote under a pseudonym before revealing her involvement when they parted ways.
But Calvin—who bashed the Grammy winner shortly after for admitting she wrote the song in a series of now-deleted tweets—has since expressed regret for airing their bad blood out in public.
"I'm not good at being a celebrity," he told British GQ in an interview published in 2017. "But when it ended, all hell broke loose. Now, I see that Twitter thing as a result of me succumbing to pressure. It took me a minute to realize that none of that matters. I'm a positive guy."
He concluded, "For both of us, it was the wrong situation. It clearly wasn't right, so it ended."
Ultimately, Calvin found the right situation with Vick, who shares similar sentiments on keeping their love life out of the public eye.
"You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it," the 34-year-old told Hello! Magazine of their romance in an interview published in October 2022, "but I'm keeping my private life private."
And as for Taylor? To quote her Lover album, she forgot that he existed and moved on as well, debuting her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in September 2023.
