Calvin Harris’ Wife Vick Hope Admits She Listens to Taylor Swift When He’s Gone

Calvin Harris’ wife Vick Hope shared that she’s a fan of his ex Taylor Swift's music, confessing that when her husband isn’t around, she likes to shake it off to her songs.

Calvin Harris may not have been the one for Taylor Swift, but his wife turned out to be a secret Swiftie. 

Vick Hope—who tied the knot with the Scottish producer in September 2023—shared that she's a fan of the "Cruel Summer" singer's music and even plays her discography when she's alone.

"As soon as my husband goes away," Vick shared during an April 8 episode of her BBC Radio 1 show Going Home With Vick, Katie and Jamie, "I listen to Taylor Swift. That's just when I get my little fill—just a little fill."

With a laugh, the radio host added, "Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system and then it's done."

Calvin, 40, and Taylor, 34, dated for 15 months before calling it quits in 2016. The split led to a messy fallout over the DJ's Rihanna collaboration "This Is What You Came For," which Taylor co-wrote under a pseudonym before revealing her involvement when they parted ways.  

But Calvin—who bashed the Grammy winner shortly after for admitting she wrote the song in a series of now-deleted tweets—has since expressed regret for airing their bad blood out in public. 

"I'm not good at being a celebrity," he told British GQ in an interview published in 2017. "But when it ended, all hell broke loose. Now, I see that Twitter thing as a result of me succumbing to pressure. It took me a minute to realize that none of that matters. I'm a positive guy."

He concluded, "For both of us, it was the wrong situation. It clearly wasn't right, so it ended."

Ultimately, Calvin found the right situation with Vick, who shares similar sentiments on keeping their love life out of the public eye. 

"You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it," the 34-year-old told Hello! Magazine of their romance in an interview published in October 2022, "but I'm keeping my private life private."

And as for Taylor? To quote her Lover album, she forgot that he existed and moved on as well, debuting her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in September 2023. 

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer seemingly debuted her romance with the music producer in December 2023, writing in an Instagram comment, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

Selena—who previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weekndhas known Benny for at least eight years, as they worked together on her 2015 Revival tracks "Same Old Love" and "Kill Em With Kindness."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The Grammy winner saw sparks fly with the Kansas City Chiefs football player during the cruel summer of 2023.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told TIME in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando

The Hannah Montana alum has been getting flowers from the Liily drummer since 2021.

"It's official between them," a source told E! News in January 2022, with a second insider adding, "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians."

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell

The One Direction alum seemingly kicked off his golden romance with the Bones and All actress in 2023 following his split from Olivia Wilde. Harry and Taylor were spotted holding hands in London in September 2023, and he attended her final West End performance in The Effect the following month.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The music legends tied the knot on April 4, 2008 and went on to welcome daughter Blue Ivy on January 7, 2012 and twins Rumi and Sir on June 13, 2017.

"I was 20 years old when we first started dating," Bey told Jay-Z on his birthday in 2006. "You taught me how to be a woman. You taught me how to live. You taught me how to be a friend. You've given me so much in life."

Adele and Rich Paul

The singer said hello to a new romance when she reconnected with the sports agent in 2021. Later that year, she praised him as "hilarious" and "very smart" during her CBS special, noting, "It's quite incredible watching him do what he does and just the easiness of it and very smooth."

As Adele told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2023, "Rich and I have always known everything about each other since the day we got together." 

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

After news broke of Ariana's split with husband Dalton Gomez in July 2023, she said "thank u, next" and started a relationship with her Wicked costar, who officially filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay in September 2023.

Demi Lovato and Jutes

The pair met while working on her 2022 single "Substance" and she debuted her romance with the "Too Easy" artist in August 2022.

"We worked really well together and we're also just super in love," the Disney alum said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in December 2023. "It's amazing to find someone that you just laugh with and that you get to make music with."

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

They found love after first meeting over a decade ago. The singers performe d"Cockiness" at the MTV Video Music Awards and grew closer over the years. Things seemed to turn romantic by 2018, when they cozied up at a Louis Vuitton fashion show. 

The couple welcomed son RZA on May 13, 2022 and baby boy Riot Rose in August 2023.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Her love didn't cost a thing—except 20 years' wait. Though they originally got engaged in November 2002, Ben and J.Lo ultimately broke up and spent years apart. Their rekindled romance took off, with a second engagement in April 2022 and tied the knot just three months later.

