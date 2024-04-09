Calvin Harris’ Wife Vick Hope Admits She Listens to Taylor Swift When He’s Gone

Watch : Is Taylor Swift Featured on Cowboy Carter? Here’s the Truth...

Calvin Harris may not have been the one for Taylor Swift, but his wife turned out to be a secret Swiftie.

Vick Hope—who tied the knot with the Scottish producer in September 2023—shared that she's a fan of the "Cruel Summer" singer's music and even plays her discography when she's alone.

"As soon as my husband goes away," Vick shared during an April 8 episode of her BBC Radio 1 show Going Home With Vick, Katie and Jamie, "I listen to Taylor Swift. That's just when I get my little fill—just a little fill."

With a laugh, the radio host added, "Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system and then it's done."

Calvin, 40, and Taylor, 34, dated for 15 months before calling it quits in 2016. The split led to a messy fallout over the DJ's Rihanna collaboration "This Is What You Came For," which Taylor co-wrote under a pseudonym before revealing her involvement when they parted ways.