Modern Family Alum Ariel Winter Responds to Claim Boyfriend Luke Benward Is "Controlling"

Modern Family’s Ariel Winter clapped back after explaining some of the ways her boyfriend Luke Benward helps out around their house, referring to him as a "grill daddy" and a "dog daddy."

Watch: Ariel Winter Sliced Her Thumb Tip Off & Threw It Away

Ariel Winter is giving fans a peek inside her modern family. 

The Modern Family alum got some help from her boyfriend Luke Benward while filming a cooking video, sharing a glimpse at all the roles the Dumplin' actor helps play around the house. 

As he grated the cheese for their "go-to weeknight" stuffed peppers recipe, Ariel explained in the April 4 TikTok, "He's a grill daddy, he's a dog daddy, he's a cheese daddy."

And that's not the only insight the Tripped Up actress shared on her relationship with Luke, who debuted their romance with in 2020. Ariel also headed to the comments to shut down speculation after one user claimed that he is "controlling" towards her.

"Guys please help he's forcing me on onlyfans so he can be my manager and he doesn't let me out of the house!!!!" the 25-year-old quipped under the user's comment. "SOS!!!!"

Jokes aside, Ariel warned others not to "believe everything they see" on TikTok and went on to assure her followers, "He's a great man, and if he wasn't, the dogs would take his ass outside."

Since taking their relationship public, Ariel and Luke have kept their relationship relatively low-key—except when it comes to showcasing how they care for their six dogs: Casper, Cobain, Cupid, Chloe, Cash and Cleo. For one, the couple shared the special Easter baskets they bought for each of their furry friends earlier this month, and a few days after that, Ariel documented Luke's struggle to dress each of their pups for a rainy California day.

"Does putting raincoats on 6 dogs qualify as an olympic sport?" she captioned the April 6 TikTok, which arrived less than a year after she highlighted his dog dad skills in a celebratory post for his 28th birthday. 

"Happy birthday to the most amazing man & dog daddy," Ariel wrote on Instagram May 12. "There will never be enough words to describe how much we love you or how grateful and lucky we feel."

She added, "There's nothing better than being in love, especially when it's with your best friend."

