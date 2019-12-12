Ariel Winter Dating Luke Benwald After Levi Meaden Split

NGRE / BACKGRID
Ariel Winter is ending the year with a new man!
A source tells E! News that the Modern Family star is dating fellow Hollywood actor Luke Benward.
While the couple hasn't commented on their relationship status—or made things Instagram official—the pair was spotted looking cozy Wednesday evening.
In photos obtained by E! News, the duo stopped by Delilah in West Hollywood after Ariel attended Luke's reading "Really Really" at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.
"It was very clear they are a couple and they were affectionate all night long. They had their arms wrapped around each other and he put his hand on her waist," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They took pictures together with his phone and posed with their faces together."
Our source added, "They came out [of Delilah] around 1:45 a.m. and stood rubbing each other's backs as they waited for their car. They never took their hands off of each other."
We're told the pair was also spotted at the Hero Dog Awards and the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic this past fall.
While fans know Ariel for her role as Alex Dunphy in Modern Family, Luke has also had his fair share of roles on the small screen.
The 24-year-old has appeared on Disney Channel in projects like Good Luck Charlie, Cloud Nine and Minutemen. He also played Bo in the 2018 Netflix movie Dumplin'.
Ariel was previously linked to Levi Meaden but reportedly called it quits several months ago.
Romances aside, the Hollywood actress is savoring her final months working on Modern Family's final season. In a recent interview, Ariel expressed just how much she'll miss working with her co-stars who have become like family.
"It's not something that we want," she shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "You know, we love each other, and we love our show. Obviously, we would love to make more...It's going to be really sad that we won't see each other every week."