Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy Mother's Day Gift Ideas Include a TikTok Fave She Uses Every Night

We included these products chosen by Madison LeCroy because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Madison is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Finding the perfect Mother's Day gift can feel like a daunting task. There's no need to fret because Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy has some sage advice to make your search a breeze. During a recent Amazon Live session, Madison said moms want "peace, quiet, and some comfy things." If you're aiming to give your mom a gift she'll truly cherish and put to good use, Madison has got you covered with her thoughtful picks.
Madison's suggestions include a TikTok beauty favorite and picks from brands founded by Katy Perry and Gwyneth Paltrow. Along with her curated selection of Mother's Day gift ideas, Madison shares hints and clever hacks to help moms get the most out of every item.
TL;DR:
- Madison's Most Affordable Pick: Ztomine Spa Headbands- Set of 2 ($10)
- Madison's Most Popular Gift: Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set with 2 Sponge Blenders ($20)
- The TikTok Favorite Madison Uses Every Night: COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence (
$25$17)
De Soi Champignon Dreams by Katy Perry
"I thought this was super interesting, a sparkling, non-alcoholic champagne from Katy Perry's brand. It has a twist top, which is great. Great packaging. I think it's very chic-looking. It's very apple cider-ish."
Kitsch Satin Pillowcase
"This is the Kitsch satin pillowcase. It's great for your hair and makes sure you don't get a lot of static, which is nice. It's good for your skin as well."
More From Madison: "I personally think a trick to having good skin is changing out those pillowcases every two to three days."
Madison's pillowcase comes in 4 sizes and many colors/patterns. This top-seller has 16,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Slip Silk Contour Sleep Mask
"I would literally pay money if I could just put this on and lay down for the rest of the day. I really do love this Slip brand. It's like a pillow for your face. It blocks out light."
Amazon has Madison's eye mask in 27 colorways.
Ztomine Spa Headbands- Set of 2
"This is the famous influencer headband. The 'It' girl has this headband. They're really comfortable."
Shoppers Agree: Madison's headband has 1,000+ 5-star reviews. There are 23 colors to choose from.
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
"This is a jelly cleanser. If you want to do a gift basket, you can do this."
COSRX Chemical Exfoliation for Sensitive Skin- Snail 96% Essence & AHA BHA PHA LHA 35% Peeling Gel
"I use this every single night. This is stuff is amazing. The price is insane. I have invested a lot of money into skincare and this really does work. I have dry skin and this has really changed that for me."
More From Madison: Madison advises "you want to press this into the skin." She will also use a handheld fan to "speed along the process."
Fivewan 24k Gold Under Eye Patches- 60 Pcs
"This is what every mother wants to do." Madison's pick has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mario Badescu Lip Mask
"This is a good lip mask. It reminds me of my childhood with the way it smells."
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has recommended this lip mask too.
Goop Beauty Dry Brush & Body Oil Bundle
"I love dry brushing before a good shower. I will also do this before a sauna. Obviously, you would follow up with a body oil to make sure that skin is hydrated and youthful-looking. Add this to your skincare basket for mom because it's really good."
More From Madison: "You want to brush up towards your heart. You are lifting everything."
JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses Espresso Mugs (Set of 2)
"These are perfect. I have a few. I think that they just look really cute and everyone needs these."
Shoppers Agree: Madison's mugs have 18,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SMEG 7 Cup Kettle
"If you know me, you know I love love love a tea. I bought this kettle. You fill it up with water and you push this button down. It will boil the water for you. It cuts the time in half."
Shoppers Agree: Madison's tea kettle has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are several colors to choose from.
Epica 18-Oz. Glass Water Bottles with Lids
"These glass water bottles are really nice. Sometimes I will cut up cucumbers and lemon, put them in here, and let them sit. These are really nice and better for us because we're not supposed to be drinking out of plastic."
Shoppers Agree: Madison's water bottles have 19,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
La Mer The Treatment Lotion
"La Mer, I am obsessed. Their products are so expensive. This is their toner. It's so nice. I love it."
More From Madison: "Use after cleansing with a cotton pad."
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
"I'm a big mashed potatoes gal, so this is something that makes that easy. I think it's a great gift for that girl who has everything. It's just really cute. It makes you want to bake."
Shoppers Agree: Madison's mixer has 15,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are several colors to choose from.
Kosas Plump and Juicy Lip Collagen Booster
"This is clear. Nice. No burning, which I love."
Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set with 2 Sponge Blenders
"I love love love the Real Techniques products. I use their brushes all the time."
Shoppers Agree: Madison's makeup brushes have 37,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Saie Dew Blush
"I love a good cream blush. I think that they just make everything look good."
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
"How beautiful. Oh, wow. It's a light shimmer."
ghd Platinum+ Styler
"This flat iron is really nice. This is a good one if you need a good gift idea."
Madison's flat iron also comes in black.
JW PEI Abacus Bag
"How cute is this? It's really nicely made too. I love it."
Madison's handbag comes in 23 colorways.
Apple Pencil (USB-C)
"This is an Apple pen for your iPad. I have write my signature on a lot of things. I think you guys need this."
Shoppers Agree: Madison's recommendation has 78,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw
"This is good for not making wrinkles around your mouth. Go ahead and get you one. I have this feeling that these things are going to jack up so high in the price. I'm not paying $100 for a water bottle. You'll thank me later for that one."
Shoppers Agree: Madison's water bottle has 32,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 4 sizes and 22 colors to choose from.
Supergoop! x The Summer I Turned Pretty Summer Glow-Up SPF Set - Includes Glowscreen SPF
"When I want my body to have a little bit of a sheen and glow to it, I use this. This doesn't transfer onto clothes, which is why I always try to use it.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has recommended this SPF oil too.
Modern Sprout Seed Lollipops, Garden Seed Packet
"I though these was freaking awesome. These are seed pops. You put them down in the ground and the seeds are inside."
Diptyque Tubereuse
"There is nobody who deserves these gifts more than a mom.
Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket
"This is the perfect Mother's Day right here. This is nice. I love this blanket."
Shoppers Agree: Madison's blanket has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These blankets come in 23 colors and 5 sizes.
Furbish Handmade Needlepoint Decorative Throw Pillow- Cool Mom
"Patricia [Altschul] is big on these. I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom. I feel that to the core."
JoyJolt Claire 11.4 oz White Wine Glass Set
"Cheers, I love this wine glass."
Shoppers Agree: Madison's wine glasses have 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper Maker with Measuring Cup
"It's chic. I haven't seen any cute popcorn makers."
More From Madison: "I'm gonna teach y'all a little trick to spruce that up and make it a meal. I eat popcorn for dinner sometimes. I like to do some garlic, a little bit of butter, and a little bit of lemon juice. Pour that over the big bowl of popcorn. Add a little bit of truffle salt on there. The key is shredding parmesan over the top. Perfect. I swear that and a little glass of white [wine] and you have the perfect date night snack."
Madison's popcorn maker has 18,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from 4 colors.
If you want to do more Madison-inspired shopping, you'll love her date night must-haves.