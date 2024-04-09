Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy Mother's Day Gift Ideas Include a TikTok Fave She Uses Every Night

We included these products chosen by Madison LeCroy because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Madison is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Finding the perfect Mother's Day gift can feel like a daunting task. There's no need to fret because Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy has some sage advice to make your search a breeze. During a recent Amazon Live session, Madison said moms want "peace, quiet, and some comfy things." If you're aiming to give your mom a gift she'll truly cherish and put to good use, Madison has got you covered with her thoughtful picks.

Madison's suggestions include a TikTok beauty favorite and picks from brands founded by Katy Perry and Gwyneth Paltrow. Along with her curated selection of Mother's Day gift ideas, Madison shares hints and clever hacks to help moms get the most out of every item.

TL;DR: