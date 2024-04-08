Eva Mendes' Brother Carlo Mendez Shares What She and Ryan Gosling Are Like as Parents

While Eva Mendes' actor brother Carlo Mendez has racked up some six dozen credits, one of his favorite roles is off-camera as an uncle to 19 nieces and nephews.
Among the sprawling brood: Eva and Ryan Gosling's daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7. And while the actress and the Oscar nominee keep much of their home life private, Carlo offered a glimpse at what the couple are like as parents.
"They're amazing parents," he told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "They really talk to the girls. The way they ask them questions—I've seen it—they're like, 'What do you think of this? What do you think of that?' They are awesome."
Though he's already a pro at being a fun uncle—noting he's "always joking"—Carlo made it clear he's in no rush to become a dad himself.
Watching his siblings raise their little ones, "I see that having kids is a lot," the 46-year-old shared. "If it happens, it happens. But I'm not looking forward to it right now."
As he later put it, "Robert De Niro and Al Pacino became dads at 80, so I got time. I have to make my career happen first, then I can have time."
And he's doing just that. Carlo recently starred in the thriller Demise, which tells the story of a woman named Celine (Liz Fenning) who finds out her cheating husband Caleb (Carlo) is welcoming a baby with a woman named Fiona (Crystal Hernandez) and, naturally, seeks a bit of revenge.
"It's a fun movie," he said. "And just the fact that there are certain things that happen that you don't see it coming, it is what surprises you and makes it refreshing."
And with Demise now available to stream on services like Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, Carlo promises viewers, "It's gonna keep you at the end of your seat. You're gonna enjoy it."
As for whether he'd ever do a movie with his sister Eva, Carlo noted she's been "taking a back-burner to acting because she's raising her family" but that he'd be up for it if she was.
"We've definitely spoken about it in the past," he said. "The timing has to be right, and it's when she's ready to get back into acting."