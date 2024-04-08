Eva Mendes' Brother Carlo Mendez Shares What She and Ryan Gosling Are Like as Parents

Watch : Eva Mendes Reveals Why She Stepped Away From Acting

While Eva Mendes' actor brother Carlo Mendez has racked up some six dozen credits, one of his favorite roles is off-camera as an uncle to 19 nieces and nephews.

Among the sprawling brood: Eva and Ryan Gosling's daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7. And while the actress and the Oscar nominee keep much of their home life private, Carlo offered a glimpse at what the couple are like as parents.

"They're amazing parents," he told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "They really talk to the girls. The way they ask them questions—I've seen it—they're like, 'What do you think of this? What do you think of that?' They are awesome."

Though he's already a pro at being a fun uncle—noting he's "always joking"—Carlo made it clear he's in no rush to become a dad himself.