Gypsy Rose Blanchard Recovering After Undergoing Plastic Surgery

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces She's Getting Cosmetic Surgery

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has taken a major step in her physical transformation journey.

The 32-year-old, who was released from prison more than three months ago, got a nose job April 5.

Gypsy underwent both a rhinoplasty, which is aimed at improving a nose's appearance, and a septoplasty, which improves the ability to breathe. TMZ first reported about her physical transformation April 6, noting that Louisiana facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey J. Joseph performed the procedures.

In a photo posted by the outlet, Gypsy sports bandages over and under her nose while holding a half-eaten Bomb Pop.

She also told People that the surgery went "great" and spoke about her recovery. "I come in and out of sleep. I was in pain at first but I am on pain medicine," she said. "I can't breathe through my nose because of the packing but that comes off on the 10th."

Gypsy added, "I want to see it so bad!"