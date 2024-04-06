Gypsy Rose Blanchard Recovering After Undergoing Plastic Surgery

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has taken a major step in her physical transformation journey.
The 32-year-old, who was released from prison more than three months ago, got a nose job April 5.
Gypsy underwent both a rhinoplasty, which is aimed at improving a nose's appearance, and a septoplasty, which improves the ability to breathe. TMZ first reported about her physical transformation April 6, noting that Louisiana facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey J. Joseph performed the procedures.
In a photo posted by the outlet, Gypsy sports bandages over and under her nose while holding a half-eaten Bomb Pop.
She also told People that the surgery went "great" and spoke about her recovery. "I come in and out of sleep. I was in pain at first but I am on pain medicine," she said. "I can't breathe through my nose because of the packing but that comes off on the 10th."
Gypsy added, "I want to see it so bad!"
She had noted earlier this week that she planned to undergo the surgery, which would be documented in a new Lifetime docuseries. "I'm going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too," Gypsy told People in a statement published April 4. "Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up."
Her physical transformation began about a month after she was released from prison, where she served seven years for her role in the murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. In late January, she showcased a shorter hairstyle.
"It's never too late to start reinventing yourself, even if it is something subtle like a new hairstyle," Gypsy wrote on Instagram at the time. "To All the girls, boys, and non binary…Enjoy life, express yourself in whatever creative ways that may you happy."
Gypsy, whose late mother had forced her to shave her head for a false cancer diagnosis, is embracing being able to have more control over her looks. "For me," she wrote in her Instagram post, "not having hair was really hard on my self-esteem."
As for her personal transformation, Gypsy is currently going through a breakup from husband Ryan Anderson, which she had announced in late March, and has been spending time with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker.
"We have not had any intimacy," Ken shared in an April 3 TikTok Live, per TMZ. "We're just hanging out as friends. That's all it is."
The following day, Ryan shared an update about his well-being post-breakup. "I haven't spoken to her, so I just don't know what's going on," he told the Daily Mail April 4. "I'm at a loss. I'm really not doing well at all."
