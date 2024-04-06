The Top 33 Amazon Deals Right Now: 42 Pairs of Earrings for $14, $7 Dresses, 30% Off Waterpik, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sometimes navigating the endless sea of products on Amazon can sometimes feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. But fear not, because I've done the legwork to uncover the absolute best deals for you right now. Trust me, I know the struggle of trying to find that perfect balance between quality and affordability.
That's why I've curated a list of my top picks, from a jaw-dropping bundle of 42 pairs of earrings for just $14 to a steal of a deal on a chic dress priced at only $7. And let's not forget about the must-have Waterpik water flosser that's on sale for an amazing 30% discount. There's no better way to enjoy your weekend than with some Amazon shopping.
The Best Amazon Fashion Deals
Efan Summer Sweater Twist Knot Front Knit Bandeau Top
This top is the epitome of effortless chic, offering versatility for any occasion. Whether you dress it up or keep it casual, its strapless, sleeveless design exudes sophistication. With its timeless style and flattering fit, you'll want to add this shirt in every color to your wardrobe rotation.
Victoria's Secret Demi Bra
This bra provides the perfect balance of comfort and support. Its lightly lined cups offer a natural shape and gentle lift, ensuring confidence and comfort with every wear. Amazon has colors.
Ewedoos Tennis Dress
With its comfortable stretch fabric, built-in bra, and convenient pockets, this dress is perfect for all your active pursuits. This dress has 7 colorways and 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Act fast to save 35%.
Lukacy 6 Pack Large Metal Hair Claw Clips
These gold clips elevate your style, offering a polished alternative to standard claw clips. Not only do they keep your hair effortlessly in place, but they also lend a glamorous flair to even the most casual outfits. These have 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zesica Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Dress
Here's your go-to piece for effortless style and comfort. With its spaghetti straps and relaxed silhouette, this dress exudes laid-back charm and casual elegance.
This dress comes in 23 colorways and has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prettygarden Sleeveless Mock Neck Wide Leg Jumpsuit
A mock neck jumpsuit is the epitome of affordable luxury and timeless chic. This sleeveless jumpsuit exudes sophistication and style, making a statement without breaking the bank. Choose from 19 stunning colorways.
Anrabess Crochet Swim Cover Up
This cover-up offers effortless style and comfort for days by the water. Its pullover design makes it easy to slip on over your swimsuit, while the loose fit provides a flattering and relaxed silhouette. Choose from 22 colors.
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Midi Button Front Tie Dress
You just found your new wardrobe staple for effortless style. With its classic silhouette and versatile design, this dress is perfect for any occasion, from casual outings to dressier events. Choose from 4 colors.
Anrabess Casual Sleeveless Romper
A romper should be your go-to piece for care-free summer style. Crafted from lightweight and breathable fabric, this ensemble is perfect for staying cool on warm days. Choose from 31 colors.
Amazon Essentials Women's Jersey Oversized-Fit Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt Dress
A t-shirt dress is your perfect blend of comfort and style for everyday wear. It offers all-day comfort without sacrificing fashion. Its versatile design makes it easy to dress up or down for any occasion, from casual outings to laid-back weekends.
This dress comes in 15 colors and it has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Amazon Jewelry Deals
Faxhion 42 Pairs Hoop Earrings Set
This is an unbeatable deal for 42 pairs of earrings. With a variety of styles and designs, this multipack provides endless options to accessorize any outfit for every occasion.
Wgoud Chunky Hoop Earrings Set
Each bundle has 6 pairs of earrings so you can add a touch glamour to every outfit. You can also get this bundle in gold. Shoppers gave these earrings 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cocamiky Teardrop Earrings- 2 Pairs
These are the must-have accessory for on-trend style without the designer price tag. With their sleek design and lightweight feel, they provide the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.
The Best Amazon Wellness & Beauty Deals
Luxaza Eyeshadow And Eyeliner Pen Set
With five versatile sticks that can be used as eyeliner, eyeshadow, or highlighter, achieving your desired look has never been easier. These waterproof sticks are not only long-lasting and fade-resistant but also super easy to blend. No more messy palettes and brushes. These convenient sticks offer a quick, mess-free alternative for achieving stunning makeup looks in minutes.
These sets come in several color combinations. Shoppers gave these 7,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush
Take care of your hair with this brush that's gentle on your strands while it gets rid of knots and tangles. You can use this on wet hair and dry hair, which is tough to find in a quality hairbrush.
More Info: This brush has 57,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in several colors.
Shoppers Say: "I'm so used to losing clumps of hair when brushing, but not with this magical thing! My hair loss has decreased significantly and I used it right after I get out of the shower! I'm so glad I found this, LIFESAVER!"
Daubigny Foundation Brush
No more time-consuming makeup routines with this efficient brush that speeds up your application process. Its ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable grip, making it a breeze to wield during your daily beauty rituals. Crafted with super soft, dense bristles, this brush effortlessly delivers flawless, even makeup application every time.
There are several colors to choose from. This top-selling makeup brush has 30,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
When I use a facial steamer on a consistent basis, my skin is much less congested and it's super soft. I definitely notice a difference when I lapse in my routine. As someone with oily skin, this really helps me cut down that skin congestion and combat excess impurities and oil.
More Info: It's a three-in-one product. This steamer can be used as a towel warmer and a home humidifier. It has a 30-minute runtime, generating nano-ionic steam. It also comes with a 5-piece stainless steel blemish extractor kit.
E! Shopping Editor Tip: I do use once every other week. When I do, my masks, serums, and moisturizers absorbs so much quicker and my skin looks so much better.
This steamer has 30,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by Lisa Barlow and Kyle Richards.
Black Egg Boar Bristle Hair Brush
This is the ultimate tool for achieving silky smooth, frizz-free hair. Crafted with natural bristles and a bamboo handle, this brush is perfect for both wet and dry hair, making it suitable for the whole family. Its gentle yet effective design detangles, massages, and restores natural shine, leaving hair feeling soft and rejuvenated with every stroke.
This top-selling brush has 8,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron
Styling beach waves is incredibly easy and fast with this 3-barrel iron. The Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron has 20,700+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who consider this to be a holy grail hair styling tool.
Arboleaf Mini Massage Gun
This is an incredible value, a fantastic discount, and a compact size that packs a punch. Don't let its small size fool you because this mini massage gun harnesses impressive power for an effective massage.
Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager with Heat
I've been hooked on this gem since 2021, and let me tell you, it's been a total game-changer for me. Whenever I need to unwind after a long day, relieve a pesky headache, or banish those stubborn dark circles, this eye mask is my go-to.
More Info: It's not just any old eye mask because it has massage, heat, and vibration functions. I love that it has built-in Bluetooth capabilities so I can relax while listening to my favorite podcasts and music. Once you try it, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it!
There are 5 colors to choose from. This device has 15,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser For Teeth, Gums, Braces
Here's an amazing tool for achieving a healthier smile. With its advanced technology and precision design, this water flosser effectively removes plaque and debris from hard-to-reach areas, promoting gum health and helping prevent cavities.
Kyle Richards said, "When I was a kid, my mom would put mouth wash in these so I started doing that with all my girls too. We put mouth wash in here and your teeth feel so clean and fresh. I love these so now we all have these in all the bathrooms in our house. They really are a game-changer." It has 55,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Amazon Home Deals
TP-Link WiFi Extender with Ethernet Port
If you're paying for internet access, it should work throughout your whole home, but, unfortunately, that's not always the case— even in an apartment, sometimes. A lot of us have experienced that one dead zone at home where the internet barely works and you just keep hitting refresh, waiting for a page to load until you just give up and head to another room.
If you want to fix the problem, you don't have to call your internet provider and upgrade to a more expensive plan. You may just need a WiFi extender to improve the signal reliability in your space.
This WiFi Extender is on sale for only $13, and before you doubt the effectiveness of such an affordable price point, check out the Amazon reviews. This product has 59,200+ 5-star reviews.
Anlmz 3 in 1 Charging Station
This is your ultimate solution for hassle-free charging. With its sleek design and multiple charging ports, this dock offers unparalleled convenience for all your devices. It comes in several colors and has 10,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beautural Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover
A fabric shaver is so clutch to remove pilled fabric and fuzz without damaging your clothes. This is especially essential for sweaters, hoodies, and sweatpants that pill easily, but you can also use the fabric shaver on bedding, furniture, and carpets. It's oddly satisfying to see all the pilled fabric that comes off of your garments. It's basically the laundry equivalent of pulling off a pore strip. If you don't have a fabric shaver, click "add to cart" now.
This fabric shaver has 86,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
INIU Portable Charger
No one wants a dead phone battery. A portable charger is an absolute must. This one is incredibly compact, yet powerful. It comes in a few colors and has 73,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoyJolt Aurora Crystal Whiskey Glass- Set of 2
These whiskey glasses look much more expensive than they actually are. Perfect for your home and gifting, they add a touch of refinement to any home bar or kitchen.
Bedsure All Season Down Alternative Comforter-Full Size Duvet
This versatile bedding essential that can be used as a comforter or duvet insert. It's machine washable for easy care. Made from super soft materials, it provides a cozy and luxurious feel, with no lumps or unevenness. It comes in many sizes and colors. Shoppers gave this product 53,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bornves Electric Spin Scrubbe
Here's your ultimate cleaning companion for effortless household chores. With its cordless design, this scrubber offers unmatched convenience, allowing you to tackle cleaning tasks with ease. From scrubbing grout to cleaning kitchen surfaces and bathroom tiles, its versatile functionality makes it a must-have. It has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hisense ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
With its expansive screen, you can enjoy cinematic viewing from the comfort of your living room when you have this TV at home. Packed with smart features, including built-in streaming apps and voice control capabilities, it offers endless entertainment options at your fingertips.
Bedsure Fleece Blanket
Here's your perfect companion for cozy nights and lazy weekends. It offers unmatched softness and warmth, providing ultimate comfort year-round. It comes in many sizes and colors. Shoppers gave this 129,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure 4 Pieces Hotel Luxury Sheets
Transform your bedroom into a haven of tranquility with the Bedsure Sheet Set and indulge in the perfect blend of style and comfort. Made from high-quality brushed microfiber, these sheets offer a soft and smooth feel for ultimate relaxation. With deep pockets and elastic all around, they provide a secure fit on your mattress, ensuring a snug and wrinkle-free look.
There sheets come in 28 colors and 7 sizes. Shoppers gave these 62,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chakir Turkish Linens Hotel & Spa Quality 100% Cotton Premium Turkish Towels
The Chakir Turkish Linens Towels, your ultimate luxury for bath time indulgence. These towels offer superior softness and absorbency for a spa-like experience at home. With their durable construction and plush texture, they provide long-lasting comfort and functionality.
These top-selling towels have 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 16 colors to choose from. You can also get matching hand towels and washcloths.
