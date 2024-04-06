Grab a Gold Glass for All This Tea on the Love Is Blind Casting Process

You won't be able to turn a blind eye to these casting revelations.
Because after six seasons of Love Is Blind, fans can't get enough of all the relationships, breakups and drama that come out of the pods. And, hey, who could blame them?
But have you ever wondered how exactly the stars get on the Netflix show in the first place? Lucky for you, we've found some answers.
As Donna Driscoll, the casting director at Love Is Blind's casting company Kinetic Content, previously explained to IndieWire, after a season's city is selected, her team starts spreading the word and searching for singles through cold calls, social media DMs, and reach-outs to local businesses and churches.
After enough interest has been generated, it's time to start narrowing down the pool of candidates. Donna told the outlet her team talks to about 2,000 people through phone interviews before cutting this number down with Zoom conversations.
So what do they ask the applicants during these chats?
"Those indicators would be if they've done the work on themselves, healed from past relationships, truly understand what the meaning of love is, or have experienced what it is to love," Donna noted to IndieWire, adding contenders who've made it to the Zoom calls also have to complete a compatibility questionnaire with about 300 inquiries. "It's very detailed, and we have a background check and psych evaluation before anyone moves forward to the pod."
Afterwards, she told the publication, she and her fellow casting directors will accumulate a group of about 60 to 70 people from which they'll make their final selections—with last season featuring 15 men and 15 women for a total of 30.
And Donna and her team clearly know what they're doing. After all, she's received Emmy nominations in the Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program category for her work on Love Is Blind.
