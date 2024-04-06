Grab a Gold Glass for All This Tea on the Love Is Blind Casting Process

Watch : ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion: Jimmy Admits He’s Interested in DATING AD (Exclusive)

You won't be able to turn a blind eye to these casting revelations.

Because after six seasons of Love Is Blind, fans can't get enough of all the relationships, breakups and drama that come out of the pods. And, hey, who could blame them?

But have you ever wondered how exactly the stars get on the Netflix show in the first place? Lucky for you, we've found some answers.

As Donna Driscoll, the casting director at Love Is Blind's casting company Kinetic Content, previously explained to IndieWire, after a season's city is selected, her team starts spreading the word and searching for singles through cold calls, social media DMs, and reach-outs to local businesses and churches.

After enough interest has been generated, it's time to start narrowing down the pool of candidates. Donna told the outlet her team talks to about 2,000 people through phone interviews before cutting this number down with Zoom conversations.