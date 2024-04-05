Breaking Down Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Divorce Timeline

Watch : Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Reveal Divorce

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are closing a chapter.

The couple—who were married for 13 years—announced April 5 that they had privately filed for divorce months ago.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage," Sacha and Isla wrote in matching April 5 Instagram stories alongside a photo of the pair donning tennis gear. "We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."

Isla, 48, and Sacha, 52, had been living out of the spotlight with their three children, Olive, 16, Elula, 13, and Montgomery, 9, in Australia—where Isla grew up—since 2020, and reiterated their desire for privacy through the transition.

"We forever share in our devotion and love our children," their statement continued. "We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

The duo first crossed paths in the early aughts after meeting at a party in Sydney, Australia, where Sacha later recalled to the New York Times that he "instantly" knew Isla was the one for him, adding, "I don't know if she did."