Breaking Down Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Divorce Timeline

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announced they filed for divorce in 2023 after 13 years of marriage and over 20 years together.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Reveal Divorce

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are closing a chapter. 

The couple—who were married for 13 years—announced April 5 that they had privately filed for divorce months ago. 

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage," Sacha and Isla wrote in matching April 5 Instagram stories alongside a photo of the pair donning tennis gear. "We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."

Isla, 48, and Sacha, 52, had been living out of the spotlight with their three children, Olive, 16, Elula, 13, and Montgomery, 9, in Australia—where Isla grew up—since 2020, and reiterated their desire for privacy through the transition. 

"We forever share in our devotion and love our children," their statement continued. "We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

The duo first crossed paths in the early aughts after meeting at a party in Sydney, Australia, where Sacha later recalled to the New York Times that he "instantly" knew Isla was the one for him, adding, "I don't know if she did."

Golden Globes 2021: Isla Fisher Reacts to Sacha Baron Cohen

Evidently, sparks flew for the Confessions of a Shopaholic star too, and Sacha popped the question in 2004. They later tied the knot in 2010, three years after welcoming their oldest daughter together. 

And in 2021, the duo appeared to still be amid marital bliss as they celebrated 20 years as a couple. 

"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together keep me in your heart," Isla wrote in an Instagram post at the time, quoting Winnie the Pooh. "I'll stay there forever."

The Borat alum shared the same quote, adding: "Our duration is largely due to our location—after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages."

In 2023, Isla also shared glimpses of a few date nights from the duo—including one snap from a PDA-filled trip to Greece in August, and another of the pair posing with beers in November, calling him her "off-screen date."

Recently, however, Isla has been flying solo on public outings. In fact, one month before confirming their split, the Wedding Crashers star attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party without Sacha on March 10.

Read on for a timeline of the former couple's relationship leading to their separation. 

Meet Cute

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher first met in the early aughts at a party in Sydney, Australia. 

“She was hilarious,” the Borat star told The New York Times in Oct. 2020. “We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don’t know if she did.”

Baby Bliss

The duo, who got engaged in 2004, welcomed their first child, daughter Olive, in October 2007.

"I Do"

In March 2010, the Wedding Crashers actress and the comedian tied the knot in Paris. Later that same year, they welcomed their second daughter, Elula.

Growing Their Team

Isla and Sacha's third child, a son named Montgomery, was born in March 2015.

Milestone Anniversary

"20 YEARS," Isla wrote alongside a series of Instagram photos in Dec. 2021, before quoting Winnie the Pooh. "If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever."

Breakup Announcement

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years," they wrote in a joint statement shared to their Instagram Stories April 5, "we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage."

