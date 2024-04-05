Breaking Down Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Divorce Timeline

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are closing a chapter.
The couple—who were married for 13 years—announced April 5 that they had privately filed for divorce months ago.
"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage," Sacha and Isla wrote in matching April 5 Instagram stories alongside a photo of the pair donning tennis gear. "We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."
Isla, 48, and Sacha, 52, had been living out of the spotlight with their three children, Olive, 16, Elula, 13, and Montgomery, 9, in Australia—where Isla grew up—since 2020, and reiterated their desire for privacy through the transition.
"We forever share in our devotion and love our children," their statement continued. "We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."
The duo first crossed paths in the early aughts after meeting at a party in Sydney, Australia, where Sacha later recalled to the New York Times that he "instantly" knew Isla was the one for him, adding, "I don't know if she did."
Evidently, sparks flew for the Confessions of a Shopaholic star too, and Sacha popped the question in 2004. They later tied the knot in 2010, three years after welcoming their oldest daughter together.
And in 2021, the duo appeared to still be amid marital bliss as they celebrated 20 years as a couple.
"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together keep me in your heart," Isla wrote in an Instagram post at the time, quoting Winnie the Pooh. "I'll stay there forever."
The Borat alum shared the same quote, adding: "Our duration is largely due to our location—after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages."
In 2023, Isla also shared glimpses of a few date nights from the duo—including one snap from a PDA-filled trip to Greece in August, and another of the pair posing with beers in November, calling him her "off-screen date."
Recently, however, Isla has been flying solo on public outings. In fact, one month before confirming their split, the Wedding Crashers star attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party without Sacha on March 10.
