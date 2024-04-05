How Selena Gomez, Camila Morrone and More Celebrated New Parents Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson

The stars are saying it. Out loud.
And what they're saying is congratulations to Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, who recently welcomed their first baby together.
The Daisy Jones & the Six star shared the first photo of the couple's little one on Instagram April 4, writing, "welcome to the world angel," with a red heart emoji. In the photo, Suki is cradling their swaddled infant with her hand over their face.
Stars immediately flooded the comments with love and well wishes for the duo—including Suki's Daisy Jones & the Six costars. Camila Morrone wrote, "Oh my goodness," while Sam Claflin dropped several praising emojis.
Selena Gomez and fellow former vampire Nina Dobrev also chimed in, both writing, "Congratulations," with a heart emojis. And Paris Hilton—who welcomed her second child, daughter London, at the end of last year—also dropped a line for the happy occasion.
"Congratulations love!" Paris penned. "So happy for you both!"
Other celebrities who commented on the couple's growing family include Halsey—who commented "ROCKSTAR MOM!"—and Rachel Sennott, Miranda Kerr and Lily Collins, who all dropped heart-themed emojis. Meanwhile, Eras Tour opener Gracie Abrams simply wrote, "I love you."
News of Robert and Suki's new chapter as parents came after they were photographed walking around Los Angeles with a stroller in tow. And the notoriously private pair had a low-key pregnancy, too.
However, how the 32-year-old shared her pregnancy was anything but understated as the "Melrose Meltdown" singer showing off her baby bump on stage at the Corona Capital Music Festival in November in a sparkly dress.
She joked that her wardrobe choice was to intentionally distract from her pregnancy, but Suki told the crowd at the time, "I'm not sure if it's working."
And while they tend to keep the details of their relationship private, Suki has shared insight into the strong bond she and Robert, 37, share.
"I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," she told The Sunday Times last year. "I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him."
Read on for a look back at Suki and Robert's love story.