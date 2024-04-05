How Selena Gomez, Camila Morrone and More Celebrated New Parents Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson

Watch : Suki Waterhouse Reveals First Picture of Her and Robert Pattinson's Baby

The stars are saying it. Out loud.

And what they're saying is congratulations to Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, who recently welcomed their first baby together.

The Daisy Jones & the Six star shared the first photo of the couple's little one on Instagram April 4, writing, "welcome to the world angel," with a red heart emoji. In the photo, Suki is cradling their swaddled infant with her hand over their face.

Stars immediately flooded the comments with love and well wishes for the duo—including Suki's Daisy Jones & the Six costars. Camila Morrone wrote, "Oh my goodness," while Sam Claflin dropped several praising emojis.

Selena Gomez and fellow former vampire Nina Dobrev also chimed in, both writing, "Congratulations," with a heart emojis. And Paris Hilton—who welcomed her second child, daughter London, at the end of last year—also dropped a line for the happy occasion.

"Congratulations love!" Paris penned. "So happy for you both!"