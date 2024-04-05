How Selena Gomez, Camila Morrone and More Celebrated New Parents Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson

Selena Gomez, Camila Morrone, Paris Hilton and more stars congratulated Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse on the birth of their first baby after Suki shared a photo of them on Instagram.

Watch: Suki Waterhouse Reveals First Picture of Her and Robert Pattinson's Baby

The stars are saying it. Out loud.  

And what they're saying is congratulations to Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, who recently welcomed their first baby together. 

The Daisy Jones & the Six star shared the first photo of the couple's little one on Instagram April 4, writing, "welcome to the world angel," with a red heart emoji. In the photo, Suki is cradling their swaddled infant with her hand over their face. 

Stars immediately flooded the comments with love and well wishes for the duo—including Suki's Daisy Jones & the Six costars. Camila Morrone wrote, "Oh my goodness," while Sam Claflin dropped several praising emojis. 

Selena Gomez and fellow former vampire Nina Dobrev also chimed in, both writing, "Congratulations," with a heart emojis. And Paris Hilton—who welcomed her second child, daughter London, at the end of last year—also dropped a line for the happy occasion. 

"Congratulations love!" Paris penned. "So happy for you both!"

Robert Pattinson's Best Looks

Other celebrities who commented on the couple's growing family include Halsey—who commented "ROCKSTAR MOM!"—and Rachel Sennott, Miranda Kerr and Lily Collins, who all dropped heart-themed emojis. Meanwhile, Eras Tour opener Gracie Abrams simply wrote, "I love you."  

News of Robert and Suki's new chapter as parents came after they were photographed walking around Los Angeles with a stroller in tow. And the notoriously private pair had a low-key pregnancy, too. 

However, how the 32-year-old shared her pregnancy was anything but understated as the "Melrose Meltdown" singer showing off her baby bump on stage at the Corona Capital Music Festival in November in a sparkly dress. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior

She joked that her wardrobe choice was to intentionally distract from her pregnancy, but Suki told the crowd at the time, "I'm not sure if it's working."

And while they tend to keep the details of their relationship private, Suki has shared insight into the strong bond she and Robert, 37, share. 

"I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," she told The Sunday Times last year. "I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him."

Read on for a look back at Suki and Robert's love story.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Romance Rumors

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson first sparked relationship speculation in July 2018, when they were photographed on a PDA-filled date night in London.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

In Dec. 2022, the private pair made their relationship red carpet official at Dior's fashion show in Egypt...

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Look of Love

...where they couldn't help but show off their love.

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Met Gala Moment

The Daisy Jones actress and the Twilight alum turned the 2023 Met Gala into a date night on the first Monday in May.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Camera Ready

The couple attended GO Campaign's 17th annual GO Gala at Citizen News in Hollywood on Oct. 21.

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Movie Night

About two weeks after Suki confirmed her pregnancy, she and Rob went to the Poor Things premiere in New York. And they weren't the only stars there as Taylor Swift was also at the event.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Strike a Pose

In February 2023, Suki shared rare insight into her relationship with Rob. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Supporting Each Other

"Rob definitely isn't getting advice from me about acting," Suki shared with The Sunday Times, "but of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa."

Instagram

Baby Joy

The singer introduced the couple's baby on Instagram April 4, writing, "welcome to the world angel."

