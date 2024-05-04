You Know You Love All of Blake Lively's Iconic Met Gala Looks

Blake Lively is the queen of the carpet.
The Gossip Girl alum is always the It Girl of the Met Gala, donning incredible looks year after year and somehow always managing to match the carpet.
And the 36-year-old famously doesn't use a stylist, as she loves the chance to be innovative with her red carpet looks.
"I love design and I love fashion, and it's a way to be creative," she told Women's Wear Daily in 2018. "In my job I get to be creative, but it's over a period of time and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle, and end, and I get to be creative and there's an end date in the near future."
Blake's creativity was on full display at her first Met Gala appearance in 2008, where she looked lovely in a black, strapless Ralph Lauren gown that featured a feathered bottom and came complete with short black gloves.
Starting in 2014, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star was joined by husband Ryan Reynolds, who couldn't take his eyes off the star as she hit the red carpet in a gold Gucci gown.
Since then, the duo—who share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth child whose name has not been revealed—have been a fixture on the Met steps, especially in 2022 when Blake served as co-host for the Gala and stunned in a Versace Atelier gown, complete with a transforming train.
Unfortunately, Blake and Ryan were absent from the 2023 Met Gala. Instead, she offered fans a look at her plans for the evening, sharing a selfie pumping breast milk in her bathroom with the caption, "First Monday in May."
Do yourself a simple favor and look back at Blake's iconic Met Gala fashion.