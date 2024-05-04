You Know You Love All of Blake Lively's Iconic Met Gala Looks

Blake Lively has proven time and time again she's the queen of the Met Gala. Take a look back at her most stunning Met Gala fashion through the years.

By Sabba Rahbar May 04, 2024 3:00 AMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetBlake LivelyRyan ReynoldsMet GalaCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Blake Lively's MET GALA Fashion: Relive Her Stunning Looks!

Blake Lively is the queen of the carpet.

The Gossip Girl alum is always the It Girl of the Met Gala, donning incredible looks year after year and somehow always managing to match the carpet.

And the 36-year-old famously doesn't use a stylist, as she loves the chance to be innovative with her red carpet looks.

"I love design and I love fashion, and it's a way to be creative," she told Women's Wear Daily in 2018. "In my job I get to be creative, but it's over a period of time and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle, and end, and I get to be creative and there's an end date in the near future."

Blake's creativity was on full display at her first Met Gala appearance in 2008, where she looked lovely in a black, strapless Ralph Lauren gown that featured a feathered bottom and came complete with short black gloves.

photos
Every Time Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Trolled Each Other

Starting in 2014, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star was joined by husband Ryan Reynolds, who couldn't take his eyes off the star as she hit the red carpet in a gold Gucci gown.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Since then, the duo—who share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth child whose name has not been revealed—have been a fixture on the Met steps, especially in 2022 when Blake served as co-host for the Gala and stunned in a Versace Atelier gown, complete with a transforming train.

Unfortunately, Blake and Ryan were absent from the 2023 Met Gala. Instead, she offered fans a look at her plans for the evening, sharing a selfie pumping breast milk in her bathroom with the caption, "First Monday in May."

Do yourself a simple favor and look back at Blake's iconic Met Gala fashion.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com
2008

For the Gossip Girl alum's first Met Gala appearance, she donned a Ralph Lauren design.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2009

Blake wore a daring blue Versace dress to the 2009 Met Gala.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2010

The stylish star was back in blue at the 2010 Met Gala, striking a pose in Marchesa this time.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2011

In 2011, a strawberry blonde Blake wore a silver Chanel dress.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2013

For the "Punk: Chaos to Couture" theme, Blake wore a strapless Gucci dress paired with drop earrings.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2014

The following year, Blake walked the Met Gala steps in another gorgeous Gucci design.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2016

Pretty in pink! Blake looked beautiful in this pink Gucci dress at the 2016 Met Gala.

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic
2017

Showstopper! The actress had cameras flashing as she worked the carpet in this incredible Atelier Versace dress.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
2018

Blake turned heads in this jaw-dropping Versace design at the 2018 Met Gala, topping many best dressed lists.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Shutterstock
2022

The Age of Adaline star, who served as a co-chair for the 2022 Met Gala, arrived at the event in a gorgeous Versace Atelier gown—that transformed into a second look once she hit the iconic steps. 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App