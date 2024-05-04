You Know You Love All of Blake Lively's Iconic Met Gala Looks

Watch : Blake Lively's MET GALA Fashion: Relive Her Stunning Looks!

Blake Lively is the queen of the carpet.

The Gossip Girl alum is always the It Girl of the Met Gala, donning incredible looks year after year and somehow always managing to match the carpet.

And the 36-year-old famously doesn't use a stylist, as she loves the chance to be innovative with her red carpet looks.

"I love design and I love fashion, and it's a way to be creative," she told Women's Wear Daily in 2018. "In my job I get to be creative, but it's over a period of time and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle, and end, and I get to be creative and there's an end date in the near future."

Blake's creativity was on full display at her first Met Gala appearance in 2008, where she looked lovely in a black, strapless Ralph Lauren gown that featured a feathered bottom and came complete with short black gloves.