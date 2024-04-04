Jesse Metcalfe Reveals How the John Tucker Must Die Sequel Will Differ From the Original

Watch : ‘John Tucker Must Die’ Sequel in the Works, Stars Confirm

The John Tucker Must Die sequel is going to be special on the inside.

In fact, Jesse Metcalfe, who played the titular role in the 2006 film, shared the major way in which the follow-up to the teen classic will improve upon the original's story.

"It hits on a lot of similar themes," the Desperate Housewives alum exclusively told E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi in an interview airing April 4, "but through the lens of the current landscape." (For more with Jesse, tune in to E! News tonight.)

Jesse went on the explain that the script is more "conscientious" than the first film, noting, "It's not quite as a misogynistic."

And though the film's themes are getting a bit of an update, Jesse insisted the second installment was still "very funny," adding that he's particularly excited about his character's journey.

"My character has a great arc," he revealed. "John has a daughter, and, you know, you see how fearful he is that she's gonna get John Tuckered."