Jesse Metcalfe Reveals How the John Tucker Must Die Sequel Will Differ From the Original

The John Tucker Must Die sequel is going to be special on the inside.
In fact, Jesse Metcalfe, who played the titular role in the 2006 film, shared the major way in which the follow-up to the teen classic will improve upon the original's story.
"It hits on a lot of similar themes," the Desperate Housewives alum exclusively told E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi in an interview airing April 4, "but through the lens of the current landscape."
Jesse went on the explain that the script is more "conscientious" than the first film, noting, "It's not quite as a misogynistic."
And though the film's themes are getting a bit of an update, Jesse insisted the second installment was still "very funny," adding that he's particularly excited about his character's journey.
"My character has a great arc," he revealed. "John has a daughter, and, you know, you see how fearful he is that she's gonna get John Tuckered."
The possibility of a sequel for John Tucker was first brought to light last month during a panel at Epic Cons Chicago, where Jesse reunited with costars Arielle Kebbel and Sophia Bush.
And while the actor admitted the project still hasn't been "fully greenlit," the excitement following the March 24 announcement makes him hopeful the sequel will really happen.
"Hopefully, that'll push it over the finish line," Jesse told E!. "We're in a Y2K moment right now, when nostalgia always sells. So, I'm optimistic that the movie will get made."
And as for whether costars Penn Badgley, Brittany Snow and Ashanti would be returning? Arielle—who's also a producer on the follow-up—confirmed during Epic Cons that the story involves "all the OG cast."
