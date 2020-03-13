Arielle Kebbel has been on one heck of a TV journey, that's taken her from Stars Hollow (Gilmore Girls) and Mystic Falls (The Vampire Diaries) to Miami Beach (Grand Hotel) and now the streets of New York City as Amelia Sachs in Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.

"[My favorite thing about Amelia is] how vulnerable she is, which actually makes her strong…She doesn't even know what she's capable of sometimes, but she does it anyway. And I like that. I have this kind of mantra with her that I always bring forward which is being fearless doesn't mean you don't have fear," Kebbel told E! News. "It means you're full of fear and you do it anyways. And I feel like that's been a good mantra for me to carry into each day of work with her."