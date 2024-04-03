Zoe Saldaña and Husband Marco Perego Use This Code Word for Sex at Home

Watch : How Zoe Saldana Keeps It Real With Her Kids About Showbiz

Zoe Saldaña thinks she found a marvelous way to talk about sex around her kids.

In fact, the Guardians of the Galaxy star and her husband Marco Perego-Saldaña developed a code word to use whenever their kids—twin boys Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, 9, and son Zen Anton Hilario, 7—are within earshot to let each other know that they're in the mood.

"We 'play Legos naked,'" Marco revealed during the couple's joint appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show April 3, prompting Zoe to clarify that the term means "sexy time."

However, as the Avatar actress noted, their older boys have seemed to caught onto the lingo.

"They were like, 'Are you guys kissing? Are you guys gonna go play naked with your Legos?'" Zoe recounted. "And we're like, 'No, we're not going to do that.'"

But sex is only one way Zoe and Marco—who married in 2013 shortly after meeting on a flight—spice up their relationship.