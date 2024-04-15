A Second Real Housewives of Potomac Star Is Leaving After Season 8

Three weeks after Candiace Dillard Bassett announced she's leaving The Real Housewives of Potomac, series O.G. Robyn Dixon revealed she's exiting after eight seasons.

Robyn Dixon 100 percent doesn't care about returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac.

In fact, the Bravo star revealed she was not asked to come back to the reality series after eight seasons.

"Yes, I will not be returning for season nine of The Real Housewives of Potomac," Robyn, one of the only four remaining original castmembers on the show, said during the April 15 episode of her Reasonably Shady podcast. "It's reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. And I will not sugar-coat the situation the situation and say, 'Oh, I am walking away and this is a break,' or anything like this."

She added, "This was a network decision and I'm okay with it because nothing lasts forever." 

The 45-year-old's departure follows years of scrutiny over her marriage to Juan Dixon and rumors of infidelity on his part, though both have denied any cheating took place. The couple also faced professional hardship after the retired NBA player lost his job as the head coach of the Coppin State University men's basketball team last year.

Robyn isn't the only familiar face exiting the series. Candiace Dillard Bassett also recently revealed she's not returning for season nine. (Bravo has yet to confirm if other season eight stars Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton and Nneka Ihim will be back.)

"As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey," Candiace, who joined during season three, shared in a March 25 statement. "With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP."

However, the "Drive Back" singer added "this is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later.'"

Candiace also thanked her fans for their "unwavering support," writing, "I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead and more importantly, sharing them all with you!"

Keep reading to see where Robyn lands on E!'s official ranking of every Real Housewife ever. Catch up on RHOP any time on Peacock.

152-155. The Real Housewives of D.C.

Bravo's ill-fated attempt at highlighting our nation's capital brought together four women so forgettable you'd be forgiven for erasing them from your memory—though their names are Mary Amons, Lynda Erkiletian, Cat Ommanney and Stacie Scott Turner—and one so desperate for fame that she gate-crashed a party at the White House. More on her later.

Chris McPherson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

151. Kimberly Bryant, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Who?

Matthias Clamer/NBCU Photo Bank

150. Tammy Knickerbocker, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Vaguely familiar, but...

Virginia Sherwood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

149. DeShawn Snow, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Once upon a time, DeShawn starred on the same TV show as NeNe Leakes. Surprising, we know.

Yavir Ramawtar/Bravo

148. Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, The Real Housewives of Orange County

This one-season Housewife brought nothing to the Orange County table.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

147. Jennie Nguyen, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Utah's newest season two Housewife went out with a bang (and not in a good way). In January 2022, Jennie was fired after "offensive" and racially insensitive old Facebook posts resurfaced online. Jennie later apologized but the damage was done.

Kelsey McNeal/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

146. Quinn Fry, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Her defining trait was "cougar."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

145. Jen Armstrong, The Real Housewives of Orange County

The Orange County doctor was never a source of drama during season 16 and her brief marriage troubles with eternally shirtless husband Ryne (or Ryan?) were less than riveting. However, we will never forget Dr. Jen getting absolutely wasted on wine during the Dubrows' insanely awkward—yet wildly entertaining—dinner party.

Bravo

144: Annemarie Wiley, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The nurse anesthetist's flop first season can be summed up in one cringe-worthy word we hope we never hear again: Esophagus-gate

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

143. Katie Rost, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Katie loved to talk about her charity work, but...didn't do much else on screen. She was one and done, only to come back and not contribute much as a friend. Leaving the cast trip early? A Housewives no-no.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

142. Charrisse Jackson Jordan, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Her marriage problems were on full display the two seasons she was a full-time Housewife...that and her champagne room are the two memorable things about Charrisse.

Alex Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

141. Shamari DeVoe, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

A one-and-done Housewife, Shamari was at least fun?

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

140. Peggy Sulahian, The Real Housewives of Orange County

While it was nice to see some diversity in the lily-white O.C., Peggy ultimately proved to be a frustrating presence in season 12. The fights she chose to pick were bizarre, and often involving someone using a word she simply didn't understand, and her decision to simply hide out in her room for an entire day during the trip to Iceland proved that she wasn't really cut out for this Real Housewives life.

Jai Lennard/Bravo

139. Nneka Ihim, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Instead of bonding with fellow Nigerian costar Wendy Osefo during season eight, Nneka's first season storyline centered entirely around her allegedly accusing Wendy's mom of being a witch (yes, seriously). We wish we could have seen the two bond over their shared culture rather than fighting with no resolve.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

138. Noella Bergener, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Noella spun through season 16 like a tornado of frantic energy. While her personal struggles were somewhat compelling (her husband James up and left the country and asked for a divorce right before filming started), it was her constant drama with queen bee Heather Dubrow that helped her not land completely at the bottom of the list. Maybe with more time and another season, we'll warm up to Mrs. Bergener.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

137. Siggy Flicker, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

From peacekeeper in her first season to unrelenting complaints about a thrown cake and unfounded claims of anti-Semitism in her second (and last) season, we're not sure we've ever seen a quicker Real Housewives fall from grace than this one.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

136. Eva Marcille, RHOA

The America's Next Top Model veteran picked up a peach for seasons 11 and 12, but never really made an impression in the world of RHOA, aside from being pregnant for what felt like her entire tenure. Points for that epic read of Marlo Hampton while in Tokyo, though.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Allied-THA

135. Karent Sierra, The Real Housewives of Miami

All we remember about Karent is that she was a dentist and none of her co-stars seemed to like her at all. Next!

Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

134. Cristy Rice,The Real Housewives of Miami

This was a real person with a show on Bravo. We promise.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

133. Jules Wainstein, The Real Housewives of New York City

As one of RHONY's more recent one-and-dones, Jules' tenure was too brief to rank any higher. However, she sure did deliver her fair share of drama. 

Mike Pont/Getty Images

131-132. Teresa Aprea and Nicole Napolitano, RHONJ

So unnecessary they couldn't even get individual taglines.

Alex Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

130. Amber Marchese, RHONJ

Everything Amber and her husband Jim did seemed to reek of desperation. Plus, he was involved in more of the drama than she was. Not a good look.

Chris Haston/Bravo

129. Nina Ali, The Real Housewives of Dubai

Much like co-star Sara Al Madani, Nina exemplified a multidimensional, successful Arab woman who is blending modern life with centuries-old cultural traditions. She avoided most of the season one drama and was sometimes overshadowed by her co-stars' bigger, louder personalities.

Rich Polk/Bravo

128. Sara Al Madani, The Real Housewives of Dubai

Sara's positive, enlightened outlook on life was certainly pleasant, but didn't provide for much drama (besides that one time she offered co-star Caroline Brooks some not-so-well received parenting advice). However, the tech entrepreneur shattered stereotypes of what it means to be a modern Muslim woman in the Middle East and for that we applaud her. 

Andrew Eccles/Bravo

126-127. Rachel Fuda & Danielle Cabral, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

RHONJ's season 13 newbies certainly fit the mold of your typical Garden State Housewife and quickly found themselves in a season-long fight over literally nothing that Andy Cohen deemed pointless at the reunion. We'd love to see both return for season 14 for a chance to move up even higher on the list after an entertaining first go-around.

Tommy Garcia/Peacock

125. Larsa Pippen, The Real Housewives of Miami

Larsa didn't make a big impression on season one before leaving the series. When Peacock revived RHOM for season four in 2021, her whole storyline was about being the ex-BFF of Kim Kardashian. (and selling sexy feet pics on OnlyFans...)

Jeff Daly/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

124. Ana Quincoces, The Real Housewives of Miami

Ana followed up her one season as a Bravolebrity by competing on season 12 of Next Food Network Star in 2016. She didn't make it there, either.

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

123. Joyce Giraud de Ohoven, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Unfortunately, she was nothing more than a punching bag for Brandi Glanville. Plus, her tagline celebrating the icky notion that you can never be too skinny was gross.

Diane Bondareff/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

122. Cindy Barshop, The Real Housewives of New York City

Cindy was supposed to be the new Bethenny Frankel. Cindy was no Bethenny Frankel.

Chris Haston/Bravo

121. Caroline Brooks, The Real Housewives of Dubai

Brooks' gift to season one of RHODubai was a cameo from Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks, who popped up on one episode to get all the tea on the co-stars' drama. However, Brooks did cause a lot of unnecessary drama during season one (much of which occurred while she was a little too tipsy).

