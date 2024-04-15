A Second Real Housewives of Potomac Star Is Leaving After Season 8

Watch : 'RHOP' Star Candiace Dillard Bassett Reveals Dream Musical Collab

Robyn Dixon 100 percent doesn't care about returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac.

In fact, the Bravo star revealed she was not asked to come back to the reality series after eight seasons.

"Yes, I will not be returning for season nine of The Real Housewives of Potomac," Robyn, one of the only four remaining original castmembers on the show, said during the April 15 episode of her Reasonably Shady podcast. "It's reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. And I will not sugar-coat the situation the situation and say, 'Oh, I am walking away and this is a break,' or anything like this."

She added, "This was a network decision and I'm okay with it because nothing lasts forever."

The 45-year-old's departure follows years of scrutiny over her marriage to Juan Dixon and rumors of infidelity on his part, though both have denied any cheating took place. The couple also faced professional hardship after the retired NBA player lost his job as the head coach of the Coppin State University men's basketball team last year.