See What Amanda Bynes, Jennie Garth and the Rest of the What I Like About You Cast Are Up to Now

It's not hard to figure out what fans liked about What I Like About You.
Amanda Bynes and Jennie Garth played sisters in the WB sitcom, which for most of its four-season run anchored the network's Friday prime-time sitcom block, and their chemistry as happy-go-lucky teen Holly Tyler and responsibly adulting Val Tyler was spot-on.
And not least because they shared an April 3 birthday, Nickelodeon alum Bynes about to turn 16 and Garth—in her first role as a parental type following her coming-of-age success on Beverly Hills, 90210—just shy of 30 when they shot the pilot in March 2002.
At that time, Garth was already a mom to then-4-year-old daughter Luca, but teenagers "kind of freaked me out a little," she wrote in her 2014 book Deep Thoughts From a Hollywood Blonde. Bynes, however, was "lovely and incredibly professional" and actually made her "less fearful" about what she'd face when her own kid got older.
And while they haven't been in touch for some time, Garth has remained protective of Bynes in the years since they worked together, recently telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I just love her and I would love to see her at any point."
As for WILAY cocreator Dan Schneider, whose behavior behind the scenes of his hit Nickelodeon shows has come under renewed scrutiny, Garth added, "I don't want to talk about Dan Schneider ever again in my life."
But she and Bynes have each said they'd be up to revisit WILAY, having great memories from their time together, so... Never say never?
"That show was so much fun to make," Garth told Yahoo! Entertainment in 2022. "Fans of that show are super loyal. Like, it was kind of a cult following of its own."
And Bynes has called it no less than her favorite project she's been a part of.
"That TV show was super fun," the 38-year-old said in a Cameo posted to TikTok in February. "I loved working with Jennie Garth and Leslie Grossman, Wesley Jonathan and Simon Rex. It was such a great experience."
Starting to feel a little nostalgic? Same. Which is why you should read on to see what Garth, Bynes, Jonathan, Rex and the rest of the cast of What I Like About You looked like then and what they're up to now: