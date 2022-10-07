Inside the Fascination With Jeffrey Dahmer—and Why Dramatizing His Crimes Has Sparked Controversy

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

It's impossible to truly process what Jeffrey Dahmer did.

That's at least part of the reason why the serial killer who dismembered 17 boys and young men between 1978 and 1991 has been revisited so many times over the past 30 years, including in the 2012 film Dahmer, starring Jeremy Renner as the unassuming-looking destroyer of so many lives.

A reminder that the obsession with true crime didn't start with Netflix or podcasts, evil-among-us stories have been fueling content—scripted and otherwise—for decades. Though the rebirth of the genre as high-brow, polished and award-winning is a little newer.

And now the Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan-created Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (in case there was any confusion as to what the show is about) starring Evan Peters has become one of Netflix's most-watched original series of all time, with 56 million households streaming the real-life American horror story.

Call it the height of morbid fascination.