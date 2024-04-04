Tom Felton Reveals Which Scene He Wishes Made It Into Harry Potter

Watch : Tom Felton Explains Typical Reunion With Harry Potter Co-Stars

Tom Felton knows that some wizarding families are better than others, Potter.

Which is why when he looks back at his time playing Draco Malfoy across the eight Harry Potter films, it's a deleted scene between him and his onscreen father Lucius Malfoy (Jason Isaacs) that he wishes made it into the final cut of The Chamber of Secrets.

"I think the films were perfect in their own way," he told E! News in an exclusive interview. "And they know a lot more about it than I do, I was only 13. But there's a scene with me—and it's actually the first time I've worked with ‘Dad'—at Borgin and Burkes. I think it's on one of the DVDs as a deleted scene."

The scene in question—which indeed can be viewed online or on extended versions of the film—shows Draco exploring the dark magic shop before Lucius reminds him, in his quintessential drawl, of his instructions to, "Touch nothing."

But when it comes down to it, the now 36-year-old thinks the movies are pure magic.

"If I could go back and redo things," he continued, "obviously there are things that I look back at myself as an 11-year-old and cringe and go, 'What are you doing?' But other than that, I think they told the stories perfectly."