Tom Felton Reveals Which Scene He Wishes Made It Into Harry Potter

Tom Felton knows that some wizarding families are better than others, Potter.
Which is why when he looks back at his time playing Draco Malfoy across the eight Harry Potter films, it's a deleted scene between him and his onscreen father Lucius Malfoy (Jason Isaacs) that he wishes made it into the final cut of The Chamber of Secrets.
"I think the films were perfect in their own way," he told E! News in an exclusive interview. "And they know a lot more about it than I do, I was only 13. But there's a scene with me—and it's actually the first time I've worked with ‘Dad'—at Borgin and Burkes. I think it's on one of the DVDs as a deleted scene."
The scene in question—which indeed can be viewed online or on extended versions of the film—shows Draco exploring the dark magic shop before Lucius reminds him, in his quintessential drawl, of his instructions to, "Touch nothing."
But when it comes down to it, the now 36-year-old thinks the movies are pure magic.
"If I could go back and redo things," he continued, "obviously there are things that I look back at myself as an 11-year-old and cringe and go, 'What are you doing?' But other than that, I think they told the stories perfectly."
And a huge asset to that perfect storytelling was the combination of Jason and Tom as the Malfoy family, joined later by Helen McCroy who played Narcissa Malfoy.
In fact, Jason and Tom were such a magical pairing onscreen and off that the two still play an important part in the other's life.
"I still call him dad, Jason Isaacs," Tom revealed with a laugh. "Jason's been a dear friend and mentor—he's a terrible father onscreen, but a wonderful best friend to have offscreen."
And when the two friends reunite IRL, Tom is sure to share the Malfoy family reunion. Just this past January, he shared a picture with Jason in London, which he captioned, "Father & son."
It's a bit of fan indulgence the actor—who often posts pictures whenever he runs into his former Potter colleagues—is happy to supply.
"We're all best friends and also family," he explained. "Family in our own weird way, but we're not often afforded the luxury of being in the same place. And I can speak on behalf of all the cast and crew that we know that the fans are the ones are the reason that we're the reason that we're here."
He continued, "So I never take that for granted, or forget that without all the love and support of the Potter fandom that none of none of us would have had the chance to have been a part of it for as long as we did. So I'm very grateful."
And as the Harry Potter franchise has continued to evolve in the twenty plus years since the first film debuted, with new movies, theme parks and products that have since been released—including a new collaboration where fans can score Harry Potter Funko Pop figures in Kinder Joy eggs—Tom is happy to stay along for the ride.
"As a fan myself, I'm immensely proud of the 10 years that it took to make the films, I think I speak for the entire cast when I say that," he said. "I've never been sad to be recognized as Draco. He was such a such a part of me."
He continued, "My favorite thing about [Potter] is the community it's created. So to hear that continue to grow is amazing. Like a Kinder Joy egg and Potter are being combined—that's truly keeping the magic alive."