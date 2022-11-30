Conversations Are Happening About a Harry Potter TV Series

Watch : "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind

Dust off those robes—a return to Hogwarts might be imminent.

After years of Harry Potter fans waving their wands in hopes of a TV series based on the mega-popular book series and subsequent film adaptations, there's finally some encouraging news about a new adaptation.

"There is a tremendous amount of ambition for that," Warner Bros. TV CEO Channing Dungey told Variety Nov. 30, "and we are engaged in a number of different conversations."

As for when something might happen, well, that's still up in the air.

"I wish I could tell you that something was on imminent on the horizon but there is a lot of interest and a lot of passion for it," she continued. "What's great is that you see how the audience is so engaged and so ready."

However, Dungey stated she's optimistic about what the future holds, insisting, "We're just trying to figure out what the right next step is."