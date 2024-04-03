Kirsten Dunst Reveals Where She Thinks Her Bring It On Character Is Today

Watch : Kirsten Dunst Reveals Where She Thinks Her ‘Bring it On’ Character Would Be Today

Here's something to cheer about: Kirsten Dunst has a Bring It On update.

With the 24th anniversary of the beloved cheerleading movie approaching, where does the actress think her character Torrance Shipman is today?

"Good question," Dunst told E! News' Francesca Amiker at a Civil War screening in Los Angeles April 2. "Coaching maybe." (For more from Dunst's interview, watch E! News April 3.)

It would be the perfect transition for Torrance—who faced off against rival cheer captain Isis (Gabrielle Union) in the 2000 film. In fact, we could potentially see Torrance in her coaching position if an official Bring It On sequel with the OG cast makes it to the big screen.

"We've been developing a sequel forever," Union shared with Variety in January 2023. "But for folks who don't exactly understand how long development can take in Hollywood, that could be five minutes or 50 years."

For the film's 22nd anniversary in August 2022, Union had fans putting up their spirit fingers over her sequel pitch.

"Hmmmm," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "so Isis might have a teenager #BringItOn."