Kristin Cavallari Is Considering Having a Baby With Boyfriend Mark Estes

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Talks Age Gap with New Boyfriend

Kristin Cavallari sees a very promising future with Mark Estes.

The Laguna Beach alum explained that things are getting "pretty serious" with the Montana Boyz member—even revealing that expanding her family is not off the table.

"The one thing that I'm not actively thinking about it, but it's definitely in the back of my mind, is he wants to have a kid," she said on the April 2 episode of her podcast Let's Be honest. "I'm mulling it over."

"I see you having another kid," her best friend Justin Anderson replied. "My goodness, could you imagine that baby?"

The duo joked that a future Cavallari-Estes baby would likely be so beautiful that the baby could be their "retirement" plan.

Kristin laughed, saying, "That's why I might have to do it."

Ultimately, the 37-year-old—who shares children Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, with ex Jay Cutler—said she would have another child for one important reason: "If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid."