Sean "Diddy" Combs Seen for the First Time Since Federal Raids at His Homes

Watch : Sean “Diddy” Combs Investigation: What Authorities Found in Home Raids

Sean "Diddy" Combs has resurfaced.

Three days after authorities raided the rapper’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami, the 54-year-old was seen having a family night out.

Combs was photographed at Topgolf in Miami March 28 with his 17-year-old twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie, who he shared with the late Kim Porter. And as the Grammy winner—who is a father of seven—walked by the paparazzi, he flashed them the peace sign.

On March 25, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents executed search warrants at Combs' L.A. and Miami properties, multiple law enforcement sources told NBC News while noting the warrant was out of the Southern District of New York.

During the searches, guns were found and the Department of Homeland Security seized phones from Combs in Miami before he was scheduled to take a trip to the Bahamas, law enforcement sources familiar with the warrant service added to the outlet.

Four people have since been interviewed by prosecutors and investigators from the Southern District of NY about allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms supposedly tied to Combs, a source told NBC News.