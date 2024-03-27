Sean "Diddy" Combs Investigation: What Authorities Found in Home Raids

Watch : Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks His Silence After Feds Raid His Properties

New details are emerging about the raids at Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes.

After federal agents raided the rapper's multi-million dollar homes in Miami and Los Angeles on March 25, sources with knowledge told NBC News March 26 that firearms were found at both properties. Additionally, Homeland Security Investigations seized Combs' phones in Miami before he was scheduled to depart for a trip to the Bahamas.

While the investigation is ongoing, a source close to the investigation told NBC News that the raid was connected to allegations of sex-trafficking and sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. Three women and one man had been interviewed by federal officials in Manhattan in relation to the investigation, the source shared.

In a March 25 statement to E! News, a rep for Homeland Security Investigations said that they had "executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation" and would "provide further information as it becomes available."