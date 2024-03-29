Jenna Dewan Shares Update on Wedding Plans With Fiancé Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan hears wedding bells—possibly in her near future.
The Step Up alum recently detailed matrimony plans with her fiancé of four years Steve Kazee—with whom she shares son Callum, 4, with another baby on the way.
"We've been engaged forever," Jenna told Jennifer Hudson on the March 29 episode of her daytime talk show. "We got engaged and then there were so many life things that happened, where all of a sudden there was COVID, and pandemic, and home and baby number three, and so we kept pushing this date."
As Jenna—who also shares 10-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum—admitted, it was partially her choice to put off the pair's nuptials.
"And then finally I was like, well we don't want to do it while I'm pregnant," she added. "But now we really are wanting to and we're really setting the date and getting it going."
The Rookie star also clarified that she knows whenever they'll get married will be the opportune time.
"I believe the timing is right," she continued. "I think maybe baby number three had to be here for the whole family complete. It always works out that way. I believe in divine timing."
Jenna also had some fun ideas for celebrities who may be a part of her future wedding party. In fact, when Jennifer asked if she had to have someone officiate her wedding, she said, "I would pick Oprah or RuPaul—which basically describes me in a nutshell."
As she put it, "I think the wisdom, the creativity, the fun, the power—that would be my dream."
Jenna—who announced she was pregnant with her and Steve's second child together back in January—has previously spoken out about her plans to tie the knot. And while this is the first time she's alluded to more concrete timing, the 43-year-old has touched on her belief that her wedding will happen when it's supposed to happen.
"I want to be able to plan a beautiful get-together, whether it's small, medium or big, but the world has some other plans at the moment," Jenna told E! News in 2021 amid a COVID surge. "It is what it is...We'll get there when we get there."
And while she hasn't said "I do," to Steve yet, Jenna is loving life parenting with him. Read on for her best quotes on motherhood.