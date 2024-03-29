Jenna Dewan Shares Update on Wedding Plans With Fiancé Steve Kazee

Four years after Jenna Dewan got engaged to Steve Kazee, the Rookie star—who split from ex-husband Channing Tatum in 2018—teased details on their wedding.

Jenna Dewan hears wedding bells—possibly in her near future. 

The Step Up alum recently detailed matrimony plans with her fiancé of four years Steve Kazee—with whom she shares son Callum, 4, with another baby on the way. 

"We've been engaged forever," Jenna told Jennifer Hudson on the March 29 episode of her daytime talk show. "We got engaged and then there were so many life things that happened, where all of a sudden there was COVID, and pandemic, and home and baby number three, and so we kept pushing this date."

As Jenna—who also shares 10-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum—admitted, it was partially her choice to put off the pair's nuptials. 

"And then finally I was like, well we don't want to do it while I'm pregnant," she added. "But now we really are wanting to and we're really setting the date and getting it going."

The Rookie star also clarified that she knows whenever they'll get married will be the opportune time.

"I believe the timing is right," she continued. "I think maybe baby number three had to be here for the whole family complete. It always works out that way. I believe in divine timing."

Jenna also had some fun ideas for celebrities who may be a part of her future wedding party. In fact, when Jennifer asked if she had to have someone officiate her wedding, she said, "I would pick Oprah or RuPaul—which basically describes me in a nutshell."

As she put it, "I think the wisdom, the creativity, the fun, the power—that would be my dream."

Jenna—who announced she was pregnant with her and Steve's second child together back in January—has previously spoken out about her plans to tie the knot. And while this is the first time she's alluded to more concrete timing, the 43-year-old has touched on her belief that her wedding will happen when it's supposed to happen. 

"I want to be able to plan a beautiful get-together, whether it's small, medium or big, but the world has some other plans at the moment," Jenna told E! News in 2021 amid a COVID surge. "It is what it is...We'll get there when we get there."

And while she hasn't said "I do," to Steve yet, Jenna is loving life parenting with him. Read on for her best quotes on motherhood. 

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
On Embracing Your True Self After Motherhood

"Apparently, when you become a mother, you're supposed to leave your sexuality at the door, and I never understood that," Jenna Dewan told Women's Health in July 2018. "I think there's nothing sexier than becoming a mother. You give life. It's everything. And you don't change who you are inside just because you have a kid."

Instagram
On Her Daughter’s Personal Style

The actress also gushed about her daughter Everly finding her own sense of style at a young age. From dressing in her favorite colors to rocking anything with glitter, she is all about letting her daughter try new looks.

"She has got the most unique style. The girl picks out her clothes every single morning. She is so funky. We went an entire year where she only wore purple, but now we're more into anything that has glitter," she revealed to People in Dec. 2017. "But she's tomboy, so she's got the big chunky sneakers with the leggings, with the tutu, anything that has glitter, magical anything. She's very into that right now."

Instagram
On Giving Her Daughter Self-Confidence

Jenna knows the importance of encouraging Everly and allowing her to build self-confidence from a young age.

"Starting early and starting to build her confidence in her true authenticity and herself is important, because then when the influences come in that will try and tell her, ‘You're not great' and ‘You're not amazing,' she'll have that strong sense of reminding," she shared with People in 2017.

Jackson Lee/GC Images
On Feeling Empowered by Motherhood

The Soundtrack star revealed that becoming a mother allowed her to feel more empowered.

"I believe that I can do and accomplish anything at any point with any amount of sleep with any amount of stressors in life," she explained to Us Weekly in Oct. 2019. "[When you have a child], you know that you love something and you can commit and dedicate yourself to something so much, that you can do anything. [It] made me feel very empowered."

Instagram
On Expanding Her Family

Is there anything sweeter than this pregnancy announcement? Jenna revealed that she was expecting her first child with Steve Kazee, her boyfriend, in Sept. 2019 on Instagram after welcoming Everly with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum six years earlier.

She wrote, "Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me. @stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!"

Instagram
On Finding Balancing

The Resident actress shared how her outlook on work and finding balance has evolved since giving birth to Everly.

"My [daughter] Everly changed [everything] for me. Now I think, ‘What can I do to be there for her, and how long will I be away for a project?' I say no to a lot now," she said. "When you are a dancer, you are a hustler by nature…I was scared but the universe was like, ‘We got you.' I'm doing what I love more but I don't have to say yes all the time," she explained at The Wrap's Power Women Summit in Oct. 2019.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
On Protecting Her Daughter

In 2019, Dewan released her first book, Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday, and opened up about her fears about finding love again after her split from Tatum the previous year. Her no. 1 concern was her daughter, of course!

"Then there was my daughter. She's very shy and funny and standoffish with men. It takes her a long time to warm up to others. I predicted this child was going to be jealous of whoever else I spent my time with. How would I ever date with her blessing? My fears were going haywire," she wrote.

Instagram
On Her Unconditional Love for Everly

The former World of Dance host gushed about Everly on Instagram shortly before her 5th birthday.

"And ohhhhh myyy goodnesssss to this little fairy baby right here. Thank you Everly for choosing me as your mother. I will love, cherish and support you till the end of time. You teach me every single day and i am continually in awe of your strength and your wisdom. I can't believe this was almost 5 years ago....!!!! Love you bigger than the sky and all the stars," she posted.

Instagram
On Her Daughter’s Halloween Costumes

Dewan and her daughter take Halloween seriously. In fact, Everly had two costumes for the spooky holiday in 2019.

"We went through many, many sort of ideas and I finally said this is your deadline. You have to decide by today. She chose angel for the day and peacock at night," Dewan revealed on GMA.

"All of the sudden it was peacock. Peacock? I was like, 'Where did that come from?' but she's very excited," she continued.

