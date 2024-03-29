Jenna Dewan Shares Update on Wedding Plans With Fiancé Steve Kazee

Watch : Jenna Dewan Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Fiancé Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan hears wedding bells—possibly in her near future.

The Step Up alum recently detailed matrimony plans with her fiancé of four years Steve Kazee—with whom she shares son Callum, 4, with another baby on the way.

"We've been engaged forever," Jenna told Jennifer Hudson on the March 29 episode of her daytime talk show. "We got engaged and then there were so many life things that happened, where all of a sudden there was COVID, and pandemic, and home and baby number three, and so we kept pushing this date."

As Jenna—who also shares 10-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum—admitted, it was partially her choice to put off the pair's nuptials.

"And then finally I was like, well we don't want to do it while I'm pregnant," she added. "But now we really are wanting to and we're really setting the date and getting it going."

The Rookie star also clarified that she knows whenever they'll get married will be the opportune time.