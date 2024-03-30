Everything Christina Applegate Has Said About Her Multiple Sclerosis Battle

Watch : Christina Applegate Battling 30 Lesions on her Brain Amid Painful MS Journey

Christina Applegate isn't afraid to be frank about multiple sclerosis.

In fact, the Dead to Me star has been candid about her struggles with the disease—which is caused when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the central nervous system—since receiving her diagnosis in 2021. Though the illness has left Christina with multiple brain lesions, chronic pain and mobility issues, the 52-year-old refuses to let it get her down, approaching the topic of her health journey with humor and honesty.

"I make these jokes because if I don't, I'll suffocate. I'll be done," she explained on the March 25 episode of Armchair Expert. "I'm not ready for the healing yet. I will get there."

And after surviving cancer, Christina's learned not to sugarcoat matters concerning her health.

"My first interview was with Robin Roberts when I had cancer and I'm sitting there lying my a-- off about how I felt," recalled the Married...With Children alum, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008. "I fell into the wall and sobbed because it was a lie. Everything I was saying was a freaking lie. It was me trying to convince myself of something, and I think that did no service to anyone."