Hailey Bieber Goes Makeup-Free to Discuss Her Perioral Dermatitis Skin Condition

Hailey Bieber isn't merely scratching the surface with her beauty struggles.

The Rhode founder recently shared a makeup-free video to showcase the pimple-like breakouts she's had for almost a decade.

"Perioral dermatitis is a skin disorder resembling acne or rosacea," she explained in the text of her March 27 TikTok. "In most cases, it involves tiny red bumps that form on the lower half of the face, in the folds of the nose and around the mouth."

Hailey then revealed how she treats her skin condition, which is considered a red rash that can cause a burning sensation, per The American Academy of Dermatology Association.

"I'm having a pretty bad flare up right now, so I wanted to share what I use," she explained, alongside close-up shots of her face. "At night, I use a prescription azelaic acid cream, which really helps with the inflammation. In the daytime, I use Clindamycin, which is also a prescription that you can get from the dermatologist."

Of course, the 27-year-old also turns to her brand's Glazing Milk because she said it's "gentle and helps calm the skin."