Hailey Bieber Goes Makeup-Free to Discuss Her Perioral Dermatitis Skin Condition

Hailey Bieber revealed she's struggled with perioral dermatitis for almost a decade and offered insight into the products that help treat her skin.

Hailey Bieber isn't merely scratching the surface with her beauty struggles.

The Rhode founder recently shared a makeup-free video to showcase the pimple-like breakouts she's had for almost a decade.

"Perioral dermatitis is a skin disorder resembling acne or rosacea," she explained in the text of her March 27 TikTok. "In most cases, it involves tiny red bumps that form on the lower half of the face, in the folds of the nose and around the mouth."

Hailey then revealed how she treats her skin condition, which is considered a red rash that can cause a burning sensation, per The American Academy of Dermatology Association.

"I'm having a pretty bad flare up right now, so I wanted to share what I use," she explained, alongside close-up shots of her face. "At night, I use a prescription azelaic acid cream, which really helps with the inflammation. In the daytime, I use Clindamycin, which is also a prescription that you can get from the dermatologist."

Of course, the 27-year-old also turns to her brand's Glazing Milk because she said it's "gentle and helps calm the skin."

Hailey's less is more approach to beauty has certainly paid off. After all, there's a reason her signature dewy makeup has been compared to a glazed donut and has gone viral many times over the years.

"I've found more of a balance in how I treat my skin for the various phases and stages it's going through," she said on Dear Media's Breaking Beauty podcast last April about curating her skincare routine. "It doesn't take a lot to have a great outfit, and it doesn't take a lot to have great skincare."

In fact, this mindset allows her to remain true to who she is when releasing new Rhode products.

"I don't think you'll ever see me making very serious makeup palettes, artistry pens or anything like that because it just doesn't feel right for me," she explained. "I'm always going to create products that I feel are genuinely authentic to my life, my lifestyle and what I really enjoy."

The model isn't the only star to candidly share her beauty journey. Keep reading to see all of the celebrities that have embraced their acne, mature skin and more.

Alicia Keys / Instagram

Alicia Keys

The OG celebrity to go makeup free, Alicia shows off her radiant skin.

Anne Hathaway / Instagram

Anne Hathaway

"I don't think about age," Anne told Today's Sheinelle Jones in an interview published Sept. 18. "To me, aging is another word for living. So, if people want to pay a compliment, it's nice. But whatever the hype is, I'm interested in what's beyond the concept of hype."

Millie Bobby Brown / Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star recently shared a makeup-free selfie, embracing the skin she's in on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion / Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper proved that hot girls don't need makeup to look beautiful.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

The Baywatch alum is kickstarting a new beauty trend after going makeup-free during Paris Fashion Week

"It's all about self-acceptance," she told i-D magazine on Sept. 29. "This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now. Since I really walk out the door as me, I feel relief—a weight off my shoulders."As she put it, "I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else."

Drew Barrymore / Instagram

Drew Barrymore

"This is 47!" Drew celebrated in February 2022.

Sofia Vergara / Instagram

Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family alum shared a rare makeup-free selfie during Paris Fashion Week.

Tracee Ellis Ross / Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Grown-ish actress is known for celebrating her natural beauty and this thirst trap is no different.

Selena Gomez / Instagram

Selena Gomez

The Rare Beauty founder not only snapped a selfie of her fresh-faced look, but showed off her natural curls.

Instagram

Lady Gaga

Even makeup rebels have to let their skin breathe.

Leni Klum / Instagram

Leni Klum

The model shared a close-up of her acne breakouts in this makeup-free selfie.

Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico alum soaked up the sun in this gorgeous makeup-free selfie Feb. 25.

Tyra Banks / Instagram

Tyra Banks

The supermodel struck a pose to show off her fresh-faced beauty. "Some take a chill pill," she wrote. "I take a wig break."

Salma Hayek / Instagram

Salma Hayek

"Thank you for sharing your love, making me feel supported and many times making me laugh," the actress told her followers. "I always learn from all of you and I hope many blessings come your way in this new adventure

Instagram / Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel

The actress skipped the makeup for a good cause, writing on Instagram, "Spreading some self love today with zero filter and zero makeup for my girl @KateUpton."

"She's on a mission to encourage everyone to feel strong and love themselves *as they are*... and I'm so honored to help spread that message," Jessica continued. "Take a second to show the real you."

Gabrielle Union / Instagram

Gabrielle Union

The actress is often told she doesn't look a day over 21 and this selfie proves it.

Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder is known for rocking a makeup-free look.

Instagram/Halle Berry

Halle Berry

The Oscar winner bared more than just her face in this sexy snapshot.

Michelle Pfeiffer

To celebrate a social media milestone, the actress showed off her natural beauty.

