Bridgerton Season 3 Clip Teases Penelope and Colin’s Steamy Mirror Scene

Watch : Bridgerton Season 3: Penelope & Colin’s Heated Confrontation Will Make You Swoon

Penelope Featherington is definitely the object of all Colin Bridgerton's desires.

After all, Netflix dropped a new teaser for season three of Bridgerton, and the sexual tension between the two will have the entire Ton buzzing.

Penelope (Nicola Coughlin), donning a baby blue gown adorned with pink flowers and a matching blue hairpiece in her copper waves, stands in front of a mirror when Colin (Luke Newton) appears behind her and lays his hand on her shoulder. As Penelope brushes her hand against his, the pair look at each other longingly.

"A look such as this from Mister Colin Bridgerton would surely make even the most perennial of wallflowers swoon," Bridgerton's official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote alongside the clip March 27, "Would it not?"

The third installment, in which the third eldest Bridgerton son stars as the leading man, will be pivotal for Penelope's development—both romantically and emotionally.