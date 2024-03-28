Bridgerton Season 3 Clip Teases Penelope and Colin’s Steamy Mirror Scene

Penelope Featherington is definitely the object of all Colin Bridgerton's desires.
After all, Netflix dropped a new teaser for season three of Bridgerton, and the sexual tension between the two will have the entire Ton buzzing.
Penelope (Nicola Coughlin), donning a baby blue gown adorned with pink flowers and a matching blue hairpiece in her copper waves, stands in front of a mirror when Colin (Luke Newton) appears behind her and lays his hand on her shoulder. As Penelope brushes her hand against his, the pair look at each other longingly.
"A look such as this from Mister Colin Bridgerton would surely make even the most perennial of wallflowers swoon," Bridgerton's official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote alongside the clip March 27, "Would it not?"
The third installment, in which the third eldest Bridgerton son stars as the leading man, will be pivotal for Penelope's development—both romantically and emotionally.
"This year is the year Penelope thought she was having last year, if that makes sense," the Derry Girls alum told Shondaland in June. "I think she thought that she and Colin were a thing and it was happening, and then she got a really rude awakening at the end. I always say year one is 'girl,' year two is 'not a girl, not yet a woman,' and this year is 'woman.'"
In fact, the secret gossip columnist will even find herself in a love triangle as she blossoms during the season.
"She's decided she's going to find a house when she heads back to the town," Nicola explained at a Netflix fan panel in February. "She's like, 'I gotta get away from the Featheringtons, I'm out of here. I'm going to find a husband.'"
Part one of Bridgerton's third installment premieres May 16, with part two following on June 13.
Until then, keep reading for answers to your burning questions about the upcoming season.