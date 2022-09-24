Watch Nicola Coughlan Read the Opening Line from Bridgerton Season 3

Watch : Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!

Dearest reader, we've got a teaser.

Bridgerton fans should start swooning over what to expect from the third season of the Netflix series, as Nicola Coughlan, who plays the beloved Penelope in the series, just gave us a sneak peek.

During Netflix's Tudum event Sept. 24, Claudia Jessie and Luke Newton, who play Eloise and Colin Bridgerton, respectively, are seen painting while having a chat about the upcoming season, when suddenly Nicola pops up asking the question we all obviously want the answer to: "Would you like to hear what I, I mean, Lady Whistledown has to say about Bridgerton season three?"

Luke's response is all of us saying, "Absolutely," while Claudia simultaneously says, "Yeah."

The three actors then call attention to a script that reveals the season three, episode one title. Nicola continues, "Bridgerton season three, episode one, ‘Out of the Shadows.' You wanna hear it?"

She goes on to read the first lines of what's to come in the upcoming season, declaring, "Dearest gentle reader, we have been apart for far too long. At last, London smart set has made its return and so too has this author. As the season begins, the question on everyone's minds is, of course: Which newly minted debutant will shine the brightest? The crop this year, appears to be rather dazzling indeed. Unfortunately, not every young lady can attract the light."