Christina Ricci Reveals Why She Didn't Initially Bond With Daughter Cleopatra

Watch : Christina Ricci Talks Wednesday & Charlize Theron's Unexpected Present

Christina Ricci is sharing the challenges of being a working mom.

The Wednesday star—who welcomed her daughter Cleopatra with husband Mark Hampton in December 2021—recently opened up about why she didn't connect with her baby girl right away.

"Last year, I was commuting back and forth to Vancouver for Yellowjackets," Christina said about filming the second season of the Showtime drama on Shannen Doherty's Let's Be Clear podcast March 24. "She didn't know me. We had no bond. So, that was very upsetting."

The 44-year-old praised her husband, who she married in October 2021, for taking over the parenting duties throughout her busy schedule.

"I shot Wednesday in Romania when she was 2 months old," Christina shared, "and Mark did every single night, all night long. I just slept and worked the next day, and it made such a huge difference. It was so much easier this time around."

She added, "You have to have a good, supportive partner."