Christina Ricci Reveals Why She Didn't Initially Bond With Daughter Cleopatra

Christina Ricci is sharing the challenges of being a working mom.
The Wednesday star—who welcomed her daughter Cleopatra with husband Mark Hampton in December 2021—recently opened up about why she didn't connect with her baby girl right away.
"Last year, I was commuting back and forth to Vancouver for Yellowjackets," Christina said about filming the second season of the Showtime drama on Shannen Doherty's Let's Be Clear podcast March 24. "She didn't know me. We had no bond. So, that was very upsetting."
The 44-year-old praised her husband, who she married in October 2021, for taking over the parenting duties throughout her busy schedule.
"I shot Wednesday in Romania when she was 2 months old," Christina shared, "and Mark did every single night, all night long. I just slept and worked the next day, and it made such a huge difference. It was so much easier this time around."
She added, "You have to have a good, supportive partner."
That support system is something the Casper alum noted she didn't have with ex-husband James Heerdegen, with whom she shares 9-year-old son Freddie.
"I had to go back to work when he was two months old, and my husband at the time wouldn't help me with anything," Christina recalled. "I had to do all the night stuff and get up and go to work for 14 hours and be on camera."
However, she eventually figured out a nighttime routine that allowed her to rest.
"The only way I could do that was to lie with him, and he would breastfeed whatever he wanted," she explained. "And I had to have him in the bed with me just to get enough sleep to be able to work the next day."
Although Christina noted her kids don't like when she travels for work, she tends to bring her son along.
"If you're a series regular, you have to pay for everything," she said, "every time I go up and down, I can't pay for four people, four flights, and the rooms that you need...it's just too expensive to travel with everybody all the time."
She added, "I've figured out a way of at least bringing my son with me places, and just have to work it out in the future with my daughter."
Christina isn't the only celebrity who has expressed the challenges of motherhood. Keep reading to see how other stars have juggled work, breastfeeding, postpartum body changes and more.