Everything We Know About Yellowjackets Season 2

Watch : Melanie Lynskey Teases "Insane" Yellowjackets Season 2

No TV show has earned the phrase "expect the unexpected" quite like Yellowjackets.

The first season of the Showtime drama began to tell the wicked tale of the Wiskayok High Yellowjackets girls' soccer team, who were stranded in the barren wilderness for 19 months after their plane crashed on the way to nationals.

What ensued was a harrowing story of friendship, survival, criminal activity and, well, cannibalistic cults!

The season shifted between a group of surviving Yellowjackets in present day—Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Misty (Christina Ricci), Nat (Juliette Lewis) and Taissa (Tawny Cypress)—and their teen versions—played by Sophie Nélisse, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher and Jasmin Savoy Brown, respectively—directly after the crash.

While many questions still linger—What happened to the baby Shauna gave birth to in the woods? How did they get rescued? What's going on with Taissa eating all that dirt?—details about the highly-anticipated second season have started to emerge.

Not only is there much to unpack from season one's familiar faces, a bunch of newbies are joining the cast—including the older version of a fan favorite, who certainly has a story to tell.