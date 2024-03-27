Kristen Stewart Shares She and Fiancée Dylan Meyer Have Frozen Their Eggs

Watch : Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Girlfriend of 2 Years

Kristen Stewart's relationship is entering a new moon.

The Twilight alum recently got candid about her ideas for her future with fiancée Dylan Meyer, including the pair's plans for children.

"Yeah, probably," Kristen told Amanda Hirsch of whether the pair want kids during a March 27 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "We've done really annoying things like freeze our eggs and stuff. So like if if we want to we can. Keeping that open."

And much like kids are currently an abstract thought for the couple, so too are wedding plans. Though they became engaged back in 2021, Kristen admitted they have no concrete plans when it comes to walking down the aisle.

"We're both like really casual people," she explained. "And so we did this sweeping traditional thing where we were like, 'Marry me.' 'You marry me.' And then we just never like planned a wedding because we were like, 'We kind of did it.' But we'll do it. I think we have a very loose plan, which is appropriate to us."