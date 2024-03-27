Kristen Stewart Shares She and Fiancée Dylan Meyer Have Frozen Their Eggs

Kristen Stewart recently shared whether she and fiancée Dylan Meyer are planning to have children at some point in their future.

Kristen Stewart's relationship is entering a new moon. 

The Twilight alum recently got candid about her ideas for her future with fiancée Dylan Meyer, including the pair's plans for children. 

"Yeah, probably," Kristen told Amanda Hirsch of whether the pair want kids during a March 27 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "We've done really annoying things like freeze our eggs and stuff. So like if if we want to we can. Keeping that open."

And much like kids are currently an abstract thought for the couple, so too are wedding plans. Though they became engaged back in 2021, Kristen admitted they have no concrete plans when it comes to walking down the aisle. 

"We're both like really casual people," she explained. "And so we did this sweeping traditional thing where we were like, 'Marry me.' 'You marry me.' And then we just never like planned a wedding because we were like, 'We kind of did it.' But we'll do it. I think we have a very loose plan, which is appropriate to us."

Pivotal to that plan, it turns out, is waiting until Kristen's feature film directorial debut, an adaptation of the 2011 memoir The Chronology of Water by author Lidia Yuknavitch, is complete.

As she told Amanda, "I have to do that before we can get married. Because we have to send invites out and give people time to get ready for that."

George Pimentel/Shutterstock for Sundance

The Love Lies Bleeding star has previously mused over what her and Dylan's special day might look like, including who might have the honor of officiating the ceremony: Food Network star Guy Fieri.

"Oh, we have a lot of, like, similar fashion sense and hair," Kristen told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in October. "Also, I think he just seems like a really nice dude, and he marries a lot of queer people." 

And as it turns out, the Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives star was more than game. "They reached out and they were like, ‘You know, we are down for this,'" she remembered. "And I was like, 'Me too, but also, like, I'm bad at planning stuff. So, I'll hit you up soon.'" 

But as sweet as Guy's offer is, Kristen said she and Dylan—who have been together since 2019—might opt for a more intimate ceremony. 

"I think we're probably just going to marry each other," the 33-year-old explained, adding, "and then call Guy and say, ‘You were here in spirit, babe.'"

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart

The Twilight alum shared whether she and fiancée Dylan Meyer would like to have kids one day.

"We've done really annoying things like freeze our eggs and stuff," Kristen said on a March 2024 episode of the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat. "So if we want to we can."

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico star—who now shares daughter Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas—expressed how she "felt such a freedom" when she froze her eggs.

"I did it in my early 30s," Priyanka said on a March 2023 episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "I could continue on an ambitious warpath that I wanted to achieve. I wanted to get to a certain place in my career, and I also hadn't met the person I wanted to have children with or I didn't see that. You know that's anxiety inducing that OK, you know, 35 and my mom's an OBGYN who's like, '36, just do it.'" 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kaitlyn Bristowe

The former Bachelorette recalled how she froze her eggs at age 32 and the impact it had on her relationship with her body.

"I remember when I was freezing my eggs it really took my focus away from my body dysmorphia," Kaitlyn said on an August 2023 episode of her podcast Off the Vine. "And it made me go, ‘Wait, our bodies are so cool.’"

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Emma Roberts

The Scream Queens actress—who shares son Rhodes with ex  Garrett Hedlund—detailed how she decided to freeze her eggs in her late 20s after being diagnosed with endometriosis.

"By then, it had affected my fertility," Emma told Cosmopolitan in November 2020. "I was told, 'You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options.'"

"I said, 'I’m working right now. I don’t have time to freeze my eggs,'" she continued. "To be honest, I was also terrified. Just the thought of going through that and finding out, perhaps, that I wouldn’t be able to have kids….I did freeze my eggs eventually, which was a difficult process."

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Rita Ora

The 'I Will Never Let You Down" artist told The Independent in December 2021 that she froze her eggs at age 24 and then again at 27.

"I think as women, we put that pressure on ourselves, subconsciously, because we feel like that is our duty—to create and give life," Rita added. "So, I just wanted to not worry about it. And I didn’t after, and it was the best thing I ever did

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect alum—who's raising daughter Royce with fiancée Ramona Agruma—told fans about her journey to freezing her eggs in 2020.

"As all good career women out there should know, you know, if that's something that interests you, it's a pretty good time to do it," Rebel noted in an Instagram Live at the time. "And getting to 40 is kind of leaving it even a little too late. It's better to do it a bit earlier if you can." 

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Andi Dorfman

While the former Bachelorette said freezing her eggs wasn't always part of her plan, she decided to do so before she turned 30 and spoke about why she's glad she did.

"I have zero regrets about freezing my eggs," Andi told E! News in an exclusive March 2023 interview. "I'm actually super happy I did it because I think in hindsight—even though I didn't feel it at the time—I look back and I know that it kept me from settling." 

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Kesha

The "TiK ToK" singer opened up about how she "almost died in January" 2023.

As Kesha previosuly told Self, weeks after freezing her eggs, she found herself unable to walk. The magazine noted she was taken to the hospital, where doctors determined she had developed a complication from the procedure that they partially attributed to a weakened immune system.

“I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple months,” the Grammy nominee continued. “It was horrifying.”

However, she made it clear she thinks everyone should do what's best for them.

“I just was taking my reproductive health into my own hands,” she added. “And I stand by everyone doing that and [honoring] your body.” 

