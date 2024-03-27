Kristen Stewart Shares She and Fiancée Dylan Meyer Have Frozen Their Eggs

Kristen Stewart's relationship is entering a new moon.
The Twilight alum recently got candid about her ideas for her future with fiancée Dylan Meyer, including the pair's plans for children.
"Yeah, probably," Kristen told Amanda Hirsch of whether the pair want kids during a March 27 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "We've done really annoying things like freeze our eggs and stuff. So like if if we want to we can. Keeping that open."
And much like kids are currently an abstract thought for the couple, so too are wedding plans. Though they became engaged back in 2021, Kristen admitted they have no concrete plans when it comes to walking down the aisle.
"We're both like really casual people," she explained. "And so we did this sweeping traditional thing where we were like, 'Marry me.' 'You marry me.' And then we just never like planned a wedding because we were like, 'We kind of did it.' But we'll do it. I think we have a very loose plan, which is appropriate to us."
Pivotal to that plan, it turns out, is waiting until Kristen's feature film directorial debut, an adaptation of the 2011 memoir The Chronology of Water by author Lidia Yuknavitch, is complete.
As she told Amanda, "I have to do that before we can get married. Because we have to send invites out and give people time to get ready for that."
The Love Lies Bleeding star has previously mused over what her and Dylan's special day might look like, including who might have the honor of officiating the ceremony: Food Network star Guy Fieri.
"Oh, we have a lot of, like, similar fashion sense and hair," Kristen told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in October. "Also, I think he just seems like a really nice dude, and he marries a lot of queer people."
And as it turns out, the Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives star was more than game. "They reached out and they were like, ‘You know, we are down for this,'" she remembered. "And I was like, 'Me too, but also, like, I'm bad at planning stuff. So, I'll hit you up soon.'"
But as sweet as Guy's offer is, Kristen said she and Dylan—who have been together since 2019—might opt for a more intimate ceremony.
"I think we're probably just going to marry each other," the 33-year-old explained, adding, "and then call Guy and say, ‘You were here in spirit, babe.'"
Read on for more celebs who've opened up about their process of planning for the future.