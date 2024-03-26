Robert Pattinson Is a Dad: See His and Suki Waterhouse's Journey to Parenthood

Robert Pattinson is taking on his biggest role yet, that of father to his and Suki Waterhouse's first child, who the pair recently welcomed. Relive every step of their road to parenthood here.

Watch: Suki Waterhouse Gives Birth to First Baby with Robert Pattinson

So the lion fell in love with the lamb and soon became a family of three. 

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have officially welcomed their first child together, as seen in photographs of the couple walking with a stroller between them on March 25. For now, the pair have decided to keep the details of their newborn under wraps, instead opting to bask in the parental glow almost six years in the making. 

Indeed, the Twilight alum and Daisy Jones & The Six star first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2018, when they enjoyed a PDA-filled movie date to Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London.

But while they duo largely keep their romance out of the spotlight, they have given rare glimpses into their life together. Take, for instance, Rob sharing what it was like to show Suki his superhero epic The Batman.

"It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing," he told Jimmy Kimmel in 2022. "Because I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching kind of superhero movies. And just seeing it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she just held my hand and just touched it right there [to her cheek] and I could feel a little tear and I was like, 'No way!'"

And for her part, Suki—who announced her pregnancy in November—has equally gushed over her superhero, noting the ways in which they've managed to balance their relationship alongside their busy schedules.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him," she told The Sunday Times in a February 2023 interview. "Then he'll come out for a couple of days."

She added, "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

For more of Suki and Rob's sweet journey to parenthood, keep reading.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Romance Rumors

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson first sparked relationship speculation in July 2018, when they were photographed on a PDA-filled date night in London.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

In Dec. 2022, the private pair made their relationship red carpet official at Dior's fashion show in Egypt...

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Look of Love

...where they couldn't help but show off their love.

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Met Gala Moment

The Daisy Jones actress and the Twilight alum turned the 2023 Met Gala into a date night on the first Monday in May.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Camera Ready

The couple attended GO Campaign's 17th annual GO Gala at Citizen News in Hollywood on Oct. 21.

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Movie Night

About two weeks after Suki confirmed her pregnancy, she and Rob went to the Poor Things premiere in New York. And they weren't the only stars there as Taylor Swift was also at the event.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Strike a Pose

Earlier this year, Suki shared rare insight into her relationship with Rob. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Supporting Each Other

"Rob definitely isn't getting advice from me about acting," Suki shared with The Sunday Times, "but of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa."

