Robert Pattinson Is a Dad: See His and Suki Waterhouse's Journey to Parenthood

Watch : Suki Waterhouse Gives Birth to First Baby with Robert Pattinson

So the lion fell in love with the lamb and soon became a family of three.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have officially welcomed their first child together, as seen in photographs of the couple walking with a stroller between them on March 25. For now, the pair have decided to keep the details of their newborn under wraps, instead opting to bask in the parental glow almost six years in the making.

Indeed, the Twilight alum and Daisy Jones & The Six star first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2018, when they enjoyed a PDA-filled movie date to Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London.

But while they duo largely keep their romance out of the spotlight, they have given rare glimpses into their life together. Take, for instance, Rob sharing what it was like to show Suki his superhero epic The Batman.

"It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing," he told Jimmy Kimmel in 2022. "Because I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching kind of superhero movies. And just seeing it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she just held my hand and just touched it right there [to her cheek] and I could feel a little tear and I was like, 'No way!'"