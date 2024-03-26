See Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Help His Sister Reveal the Sex of Her Baby

Watch : Hailee Steinfeld Gushes About Her Romance With Josh Allen and New Music

Josh Allen didn't fumble this guess.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback and girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld joined his family to celebrate his sister Nicala Madden's pregnancy and learn the sex of her baby.

In a video Nicola shared to TikTok March 24, Josh and Hailee, both 27, can be seen among the family members making their predictions. And when it came to their hunches, both the athlete and the actress were team boy.

"It's gonna be a boy," Josh, dressed in a blue polo, said in the clip. And Hailee, sporting a pink and blue striped top, agreed, "I'm kinda feelin' like it's gonna be a boy, too."

It looks like their predictions were pitch perfect. Nicala—who already shares 12-month-old son Kashtyn with husband Brayden Madden—later revealed with blue balloons and confetti that they're expecting a boy."

"Blessed to love on another baby boy," she captioned the post. "Kashtyn is going to make the best big brother ever. We love our boys so."