What Lamar Odom Would Say to Ex Khloe Kardashian Today

Lamar Odom, who is working on his new podcast Keeping Up with Sports, exclusively told E! News the heartfelt message he would share with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian if they spoke again.

Watch: Lamar Odom Shares His Message to Ex Khloe Kardashian (Exclusive)

Lamar Odom has a message for Khloe Kardashian

The former NBA player revealed what he would say to his ex-wife—who now shares daughter True, 5, and Tatum, 19 months, with ex Tristan Thompson—if the pair were to cross paths again.

"That I love her," Lamar exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "and that I'm grateful and that I miss her."

The 44-year-old added, "And I wish her and her kids the best."

And while Lamar admitted he hasn't seen Khloe in a "long time," he also said the Kardashians star—who he married one month after they met at a party in 2009—will always hold a special place in his heart. 

"I'm only speaking for myself, but it'd be hard to really forget somebody after you married them after 30 days," Lamar explained. "[It's] probably impactful, you know, for the rest of your life—whether you stay with them or not."

photos
Khloe & Lamar: Romance Rewind

Khloe and Lamar were married for seven years before finalizing their divorce in 2016. Since then, the basketball star has admitted that his drug use and infidelity played huge roles in their split.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

"Drugs was my girlfriend," Lamar shared in the 2022 special TMZ PRESENTS: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians. "I had a wife…and cocaine." 

The retired basketball forward added, "I mean behind the scenes, I put her through some s--t. Like s--t that y'all don't know…The stories that y'all don't know is, like, really crazy."

Steve Granitz/ Getty Images

And though their relationship didn't work out, Khloe has expressed similar sentiments regarding their past relationship. In fact, she even recalled being happy to reconnect with him in 2019.

"I miss him, all the time," the 39-year-old said during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "But not in a place that I want to get back with him."

For now, he's is focusing on his next chapter: hosting the upcoming Purple Banter Entertainment Network podcast Keeping Up with Sports alongside Caitlyn Jenner and Zach Hirsch, a project that Lamar said taught him to let go and be his best self each day.

