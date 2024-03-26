What Lamar Odom Would Say to Ex Khloe Kardashian Today

Watch : Lamar Odom Shares His Message to Ex Khloe Kardashian (Exclusive)

Lamar Odom has a message for Khloe Kardashian.

The former NBA player revealed what he would say to his ex-wife—who now shares daughter True, 5, and Tatum, 19 months, with ex Tristan Thompson—if the pair were to cross paths again.

"That I love her," Lamar exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "and that I'm grateful and that I miss her."

The 44-year-old added, "And I wish her and her kids the best."

And while Lamar admitted he hasn't seen Khloe in a "long time," he also said the Kardashians star—who he married one month after they met at a party in 2009—will always hold a special place in his heart.

"I'm only speaking for myself, but it'd be hard to really forget somebody after you married them after 30 days," Lamar explained. "[It's] probably impactful, you know, for the rest of your life—whether you stay with them or not."