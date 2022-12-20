Lamar Odom Says Drugs Were “His Girlfriend” During Marriage to Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom is getting brutally honest about his marriage to Khloe Kardashian.
In the trailer for TMZ PRESENTS: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, premiering Jan. 2 on Fox, the former NBA star gets candid about his drug use during his time with Khloe.
"Drugs was my girlfriend," Lamar tells host Harvey Levin. "I had a wife…and cocaine."
When Harvey asks Lamar if Khloe knew he was using drugs throughout their tumultuous relationship, he answers bluntly, "For part of our marriage. I had to tell her. We can't hide that forever."
Lamar is asked about Khloe's support during his darkest times, even after they split, which he acknowledges.
"Yeah, she did," Lamar says before putting his head in his hands. "I mean, behind the scenes I put her through some s--t. The things that y'all think y'all know is crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is really crazy."
Lamar and Khloe started dating in Sept. 2009 before tying the knot later that same month. Khloe filed for divorce from Lamar in Dec. 2013 just over three months after Lamar checked himself out of rehab after barely one day.
Their divorce was put on hold after Lamar was found unconscious after suffering a drug overdose at a Nevada brothel in Oct. 2015. Eventually, the divorce was finalized in Dec. 2016.
TMZ PRESENTS: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians premieres Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. FOX and is available to stream next day on Hulu.