Lamar Odom Says Drugs Were “His Girlfriend” During Marriage to Khloe Kardashian

Watch : Lamar Odom Wishes He "PROTECTED" Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom is getting brutally honest about his marriage to Khloe Kardashian.

In the trailer for TMZ PRESENTS: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, premiering Jan. 2 on Fox, the former NBA star gets candid about his drug use during his time with Khloe.

"Drugs was my girlfriend," Lamar tells host Harvey Levin. "I had a wife…and cocaine."

When Harvey asks Lamar if Khloe knew he was using drugs throughout their tumultuous relationship, he answers bluntly, "For part of our marriage. I had to tell her. We can't hide that forever."

Lamar is asked about Khloe's support during his darkest times, even after they split, which he acknowledges.

"Yeah, she did," Lamar says before putting his head in his hands. "I mean, behind the scenes I put her through some s--t. The things that y'all think y'all know is crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is really crazy."