Nicky Hilton’s Guide for a Stress-Free Family Day at Universal Studios

We interviewed Nicky Hilton because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Nicky's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As a busy mom juggling various roles, Nicky Hilton knows the importance of simplifying the logistics to focus on on the fun. That's why she's always prepared for a family outing. In an exclusive interview, Nicky shares her tried-and-true essentials for a seamless and stress-free family day at Universal Studios.

Nicky says, "We did a little of everything. We shopped at the new Gabby's Dollhouse shop, had lunch at Krusty Burger, and went on a bunch of rides." This was also an opportunity for Nicky and the kids to check out the new Gabby's Dollhouse merch for the first time, since it's only available at the park.

Here are Nicky's must-have products and practical tips for parents that will make your day a breeze. She even included some picks inspired by her sister Paris Hilton and mom Kathy Hilton.