Nicky Hilton’s Guide for a Stress-Free Family Day at Universal Studios

We interviewed Nicky Hilton because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Nicky's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As a busy mom juggling various roles, Nicky Hilton knows the importance of simplifying the logistics to focus on on the fun. That's why she's always prepared for a family outing. In an exclusive interview, Nicky shares her tried-and-true essentials for a seamless and stress-free family day at Universal Studios.
Nicky says, "We did a little of everything. We shopped at the new Gabby's Dollhouse shop, had lunch at Krusty Burger, and went on a bunch of rides." This was also an opportunity for Nicky and the kids to check out the new Gabby's Dollhouse merch for the first time, since it's only available at the park.
Here are Nicky's must-have products and practical tips for parents that will make your day a breeze. She even included some picks inspired by her sister Paris Hilton and mom Kathy Hilton.
Nicky Hilton's Universal Studios Essentials
Rosebud Perfume Co. Lip Salve
"I'm addicted to Rosebud Lip Salve. It hydrates my lips and also smells good."
Nicky's pick has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Nicky previously recommended this in her 2022 holiday gift guide and her 2021 holiday gift guide.
Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Water Bottle With Lid And Removable Carrying Strap
"I love Paris' blinged out water bottle. It's so sparkly and cute. It also has a strap and you can wear it like a purse."
This Paris Hilton water bottle is available in several colors.
Nicky's sister Paris previously told E!, "I'm always on the go, and so are my friends, and staying hydrated is so important, and doing so in style. It's perfect for everyday use, and what I love is that it has a carry chain and handle for any occasion."
Clutch Pro Portable Charger
"I love this one because it's light and easy." You can get this charger in pink, black, and white.
ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Skincare Foundation
"I love Ilia's tinted moisturizer. It's light, has nice coverage and has mineral SPF."
Nicky's go-to sunscreen is a celeb favorite which has also been recommended by Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, The Bachelor's Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and Witney Carson from Dancing With the Stars.
This top-seller has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 553.5K+ Sephora Loves.
French Sole Nicky Hilton- Kathy
"I always carry a pair of my French Sole ballet flats in my bag. They are the perfect combination of comfort and elegance."
Amazon has Nicky's go-to flats in 6 colorways.
E!: What's your top hack for parents who want to make sure a day at the theme park with kids goes as smoothly as possible?
NH: Making sure they got a good night of sleep always helps. Bringing snacks, water, wipes.
E!:What do you love about the new Gabby's Dollhous merch?
NH: I'm a crazy cat lover so I love all of the cat ears accessories and dresses. We've been ready for the new episodes to launch on Netflix. The girls are so excited and can't wait!"
E!: What are some of your family's favorite snacks to bring for a day at Universal Studios?
NH:I cannot go to Universal without having their churros. They are so tasty!
