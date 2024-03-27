House of Villains Season 2 Cast Revealed: Teresa Giudice, Richard Hatch and More

House of Villains fans are in for a table-flipping good time.
That's because the hit E! competition reality series has finally revealed its season two cast stacked with some of reality TV's most iconic legends and notorious baddies.
Competing for the $200,000 prize this time around will be The Real Housewives of New Jersey O.G. Teresa Giudice, Survivor season one winner Richard Hatch, 90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Lima and The Challenge alum Wes Bergmann.
Joining them will also be Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's Safaree, Big Brother's Jessie Godderz, The Bachelor's Victoria Larson, RuPaul's Drag Race alum Kandy Muse and Bad Girls Club star Camilla Poindexter.
Plus, a familiar face from season one is returning. That's right, HOV fan-favorite Tiffany "New York" Pollard is back for a chance at redemption after failing to take home the title last season. The I Love New York star will make her second attempt to out-scheme, out-strategize and out-play the other competitors for the title of "America's Ultimate Supervillain."
In a cast reveal video released March 27, Pollard addresses her return by telling fans, "Haters, I know you're so upset that I'm back for another season!"
Plus, the rest of the cast "auditions" for their spot in the House of Villains house while also referencing some of their most iconic TV moments.
When it comes to Giudice, she laughs off the chance to flip a table when offered the opportunity to recreate her infamous RHONJ season one outburst by host Joel McHale.
"Really, Joel, why is this table here?" the Bravo star quips. "You think I want to flip this table? That's so in my past."
Meet the new cast in the preview above.
House of Villains season two premieres this fall, only on E!.
And keep reading to see where the iconic Giudice lands on E!'s official ranking of every Real Housewife ever.
