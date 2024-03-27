House of Villains Season 2 Cast Revealed: Teresa Giudice, Richard Hatch and More

Watch : House of Villains Season 2 Cast REVEALED!

House of Villains fans are in for a table-flipping good time.

That's because the hit E! competition reality series has finally revealed its season two cast stacked with some of reality TV's most iconic legends and notorious baddies.

Competing for the $200,000 prize this time around will be The Real Housewives of New Jersey O.G. Teresa Giudice, Survivor season one winner Richard Hatch, 90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Lima and The Challenge alum Wes Bergmann.

Joining them will also be Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's Safaree, Big Brother's Jessie Godderz, The Bachelor's Victoria Larson, RuPaul's Drag Race alum Kandy Muse and Bad Girls Club star Camilla Poindexter.

Plus, a familiar face from season one is returning. That's right, HOV fan-favorite Tiffany "New York" Pollard is back for a chance at redemption after failing to take home the title last season. The I Love New York star will make her second attempt to out-scheme, out-strategize and out-play the other competitors for the title of "America's Ultimate Supervillain."