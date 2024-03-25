John Tucker Must Die Stars Confirm Sequel Is in the Works 18 Years Later

Watch : Sophia Bush Talks Revenge in 2006: Live From E! Rewind

We'll let you in on a secret, though, more John Tucker Must Die may be on the way.

In fact, the 2000s teen classic's stars Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush and Arielle Kebbel recently confirmed a script for the sequel has already been written.

"I've heard rumors of this script—there's a script," Jesse—who played the titular role in the 2006 film—told fans during a panel at Epic Cons Chicago March 24. "Apparently, it's amazing."

And while the Desperate Housewives alum admitted he hadn't seen the screenplay yet, he said he would "love to be a part of it" and "can't wait to read" what's been cooked up.

Lucky, his costar Arielle, who's involved in producing the reboot, replied that she had seen the script and shared that it involves "all of the OG cast." And that's not all the details she divulged—the 39-year-old, who played overachiever Carrie in the rom-com, added that Jesse's womanizing character may even get a "chance to change" in the sequel.