John Tucker Must Die Stars Confirm Sequel Is in the Works 18 Years Later

We'll let you in on a secret, though, more John Tucker Must Die may be on the way.
In fact, the 2000s teen classic's stars Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush and Arielle Kebbel recently confirmed a script for the sequel has already been written.
"I've heard rumors of this script—there's a script," Jesse—who played the titular role in the 2006 film—told fans during a panel at Epic Cons Chicago March 24. "Apparently, it's amazing."
And while the Desperate Housewives alum admitted he hadn't seen the screenplay yet, he said he would "love to be a part of it" and "can't wait to read" what's been cooked up.
Lucky, his costar Arielle, who's involved in producing the reboot, replied that she had seen the script and shared that it involves "all of the OG cast." And that's not all the details she divulged—the 39-year-old, who played overachiever Carrie in the rom-com, added that Jesse's womanizing character may even get a "chance to change" in the sequel.
And when he cheekily asked, "Do I get a chance to wear a thong again?" Arielle fired right back with, "We wanted to talk to you about that."
She jokingly added, "We were thinking you'd actually, like, make your own brand, endorse it. It'd be a whole thing."
His excitement unwavering, Jesse replied, "I'm here for it. I can't wait to unleash this dad bod on the big screen."
As for Sophia, she was equally as thrilled about joining the cast for the sequel, adding, "Ready. To. Go."
The cult status of John Tucker Must Die—which also starred Penn Badgley, Ashanti and Brittany Snow—hasn't gone unnoticed by Jesse over the years. In fact, the 45-year-old previously expressed how the movie is "finally getting the recognition it deserves" years after its release.
"The film got completely panned, you know," Jesse told Too Fab in March 2021, "[so] the fact that it's achieved a little bit of teen comedy cult classic status is a pleasant surprise. I feel like it's the kind of movie that's really been passed down through the generations from older brothers and sisters to the younger siblings."
He added, "I'm quite proud of the movie. I actually think it was really well done, really well directed by Betty Thomas and there's a lot of great actors in the movie that have gone on to have very successful careers."
