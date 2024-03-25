Tallulah Willis Candidly Reveals Why She Dissolved Her Facial Fillers

Watch : Tallulah Willis Reveals Autism Diagnosis

Tallulah Willis is sharing her experience with cosmetic injectables.

The youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore revealed that after more than five years of getting facial fillers, she's taking a different approach to beauty.

"I was scared to mention but I recently got my filler dissolved after being very emotionally and psychologically wrapped up in what I thought it gave me," she wrote in a March 23 Instagram, alongside several selfies of herself fresh-faced. "I hadn't seen my real bone structure in like 6 years."

Although the 30-year-old is on a natural beauty journey, she admitted it's still a process.

"Still learning to dial back the futzing and the pokes and sit with myself as I am," she confessed, "which is hard when your brain tells you that yes! more is better!"

This wasn't the only beauty change Tallulah made either.

She also slightly switched up her auburn hair color, opting for a brighter red. As she noted in her caption, "Amber Maynard made me the strawberriest blonde yesterday and I'm feeling cute."