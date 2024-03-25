Tallulah Willis Candidly Reveals Why She Dissolved Her Facial Fillers

Tallulah Willis is sharing her experience with cosmetic injectables.
The youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore revealed that after more than five years of getting facial fillers, she's taking a different approach to beauty.
"I was scared to mention but I recently got my filler dissolved after being very emotionally and psychologically wrapped up in what I thought it gave me," she wrote in a March 23 Instagram, alongside several selfies of herself fresh-faced. "I hadn't seen my real bone structure in like 6 years."
Although the 30-year-old is on a natural beauty journey, she admitted it's still a process.
"Still learning to dial back the futzing and the pokes and sit with myself as I am," she confessed, "which is hard when your brain tells you that yes! more is better!"
This wasn't the only beauty change Tallulah made either.
She also slightly switched up her auburn hair color, opting for a brighter red. As she noted in her caption, "Amber Maynard made me the strawberriest blonde yesterday and I'm feeling cute."
Tallulah's candid post struck a chord with her followers, as one Instagram user commented, "You are beautiful, that's what counts! Forget the other stuff."
"Your bones are beautiful! Everyone single one," another person replied, while someone else added, "You are beautiful, brave, and resilient; and you're inspiring those around you every day to be their authentic selves."
The Whole Ten Yards star's transparency comes nearly one week after she publicly disclosed her autism diagnosis for the first time.
"Tell me your autistic without telling me your autistic," she wrote in a March 15 post, alongside a throwback video of her as a child playing with dad Bruce's ear while he carried her on the red carpet.
After an Instagram user asked if Tallulah been diagnosed with autism as a child, she offered insight into her disorder.
"Actually this is the first time I've ever publicly shared my diagnosis," she responded. "Found out this summer and it's changed my life."
Although Tallulah is loving the skin she's in—with or without fillers—she's not the only celebrity to turn to cosmetic injectables. Keep reading to see what other beauty procedures stars have gotten done.