Candiace Dillard Bassett Leaving Real Housewives of Potomac After Season 8

After six rollercoaster seasons, Candiace Dillard Bassett announced she will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac for season nine. Read her emotional statement.

After six rollercoaster seasons, Candiace Dillard Bassett will not be driving back to The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Following the Bravo series' March 24 season eight finale, the reality star announced she's walking away from the show.

"As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey," the "Drive Back" singer told People in a March 25 statement. "With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP."

However, Candiace noted "this is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later.'"

The 37-year-old concluded her announcement with a message to fans.

"Your unwavering support has been my guiding light, and I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead," Candiace wrote, "and more importantly, sharing them all with you!"

The Biggest Real Housewives Reunion Fights

Candiace's departure comes after several seasons of feuding with costar Gizelle Bryant, who accused Candiace's husband Chris Bassett of making her "uncomfortable" during a conversation they had while filming RHOP's season six reunion in 2021. Since then, the castmates have never been able to mend their friendship.

Jai Lennard/Bravo

Plus, as the recently released trailer for the upcoming season eight reunion teased, Candiace and Robyn Dixon are also embroiled in their own drama.

When Robyn asked her in the preview, "So the screen shots of your husband's limp penis are Photoshopped?" Candiace fired back, "You're a loser!"

Candiace also doubled down on calling Gizelle the devil over her past accusations towards Chris.

Earlier this month, RHOP executive producer Andy Cohen shared his hopes for the friend group—which also includes costars Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton and Nneka Ihim—to find peace and resolve their issues after the latest season.

"The flaw of this season is that there are women who aren't able to find any common ground with some of the other women, so there are all these pockets of women that just won't even acknowledge each other," he said on his radio show SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "One of the hallmarks of the Housewives is finding a way to move forward. And so, that was kind of the directive of the Potomac reunion."

The Real Housewives of Potomac's season eight reunion kicks off Sunday, March 31, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

And keep reading to see where Candiace lands on E!'s official ranking of every Real Housewife ever.

Adam Olszweski/Bravo

152-155. The Real Housewives of D.C.

Bravo's ill-fated attempt at highlighting our nation's capital brought together four women so forgettable you'd be forgiven for erasing them from your memory—though their names are Mary Amons, Lynda Erkiletian, Cat Ommanney and Stacie Scott Turner—and one so desperate for fame that she gate-crashed a party at the White House. More on her later.

Chris McPherson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

151. Kimberly Bryant, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Who?

Matthias Clamer/NBCU Photo Bank

150. Tammy Knickerbocker, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Vaguely familiar, but...

Virginia Sherwood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

149. DeShawn Snow, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Once upon a time, DeShawn starred on the same TV show as NeNe Leakes. Surprising, we know.

Yavir Ramawtar/Bravo

148. Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, The Real Housewives of Orange County

This one-season Housewife brought nothing to the Orange County table.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

147. Jennie Nguyen, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Utah's newest season two Housewife went out with a bang (and not in a good way). In January 2022, Jennie was fired after "offensive" and racially insensitive old Facebook posts resurfaced online. Jennie later apologized but the damage was done.

Kelsey McNeal/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

146. Quinn Fry, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Her defining trait was "cougar."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

145. Jen Armstrong, The Real Housewives of Orange County

The Orange County doctor was never a source of drama during season 16 and her brief marriage troubles with eternally shirtless husband Ryne (or Ryan?) were less than riveting. However, we will never forget Dr. Jen getting absolutely wasted on wine during the Dubrows' insanely awkward—yet wildly entertaining—dinner party.

Bravo

144: Annemarie Wiley, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The nurse anesthetist's flop first season can be summed up in one cringe-worthy word we hope we never hear again: Esophagus-gate

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

143. Katie Rost, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Katie loved to talk about her charity work, but...didn't do much else on screen. She was one and done, only to come back and not contribute much as a friend. Leaving the cast trip early? A Housewives no-no.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

142. Charrisse Jackson Jordan, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Her marriage problems were on full display the two seasons she was a full-time Housewife...that and her champagne room are the two memorable things about Charrisse.

Alex Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

141. Shamari DeVoe, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

A one-and-done Housewife, Shamari was at least fun?

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

140. Peggy Sulahian, The Real Housewives of Orange County

While it was nice to see some diversity in the lily-white O.C., Peggy ultimately proved to be a frustrating presence in season 12. The fights she chose to pick were bizarre, and often involving someone using a word she simply didn't understand, and her decision to simply hide out in her room for an entire day during the trip to Iceland proved that she wasn't really cut out for this Real Housewives life.

Jai Lennard/Bravo

139. Nneka Ihim, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Instead of bonding with fellow Nigerian costar Wendy Osefo during season eight, Nneka's first season storyline centered entirely around her allegedly accusing Wendy's mom of being a witch (yes, seriously). We wish we could have seen the two bond over their shared culture rather than fighting with no resolve.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

138. Noella Bergener, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Noella spun through season 16 like a tornado of frantic energy. While her personal struggles were somewhat compelling (her husband James up and left the country and asked for a divorce right before filming started), it was her constant drama with queen bee Heather Dubrow that helped her not land completely at the bottom of the list. Maybe with more time and another season, we'll warm up to Mrs. Bergener.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

137. Siggy Flicker, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

From peacekeeper in her first season to unrelenting complaints about a thrown cake and unfounded claims of anti-Semitism in her second (and last) season, we're not sure we've ever seen a quicker Real Housewives fall from grace than this one.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

136. Eva Marcille, RHOA

The America's Next Top Model veteran picked up a peach for seasons 11 and 12, but never really made an impression in the world of RHOA, aside from being pregnant for what felt like her entire tenure. Points for that epic read of Marlo Hampton while in Tokyo, though.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Allied-THA

135. Karent Sierra, The Real Housewives of Miami

All we remember about Karent is that she was a dentist and none of her co-stars seemed to like her at all. Next!

Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

134. Cristy Rice,The Real Housewives of Miami

This was a real person with a show on Bravo. We promise.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

133. Jules Wainstein, The Real Housewives of New York City

As one of RHONY's more recent one-and-dones, Jules' tenure was too brief to rank any higher. However, she sure did deliver her fair share of drama. 

Mike Pont/Getty Images

131-132. Teresa Aprea and Nicole Napolitano, RHONJ

So unnecessary they couldn't even get individual taglines.

Alex Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

130. Amber Marchese, RHONJ

Everything Amber and her husband Jim did seemed to reek of desperation. Plus, he was involved in more of the drama than she was. Not a good look.

Chris Haston/Bravo

129. Nina Ali, The Real Housewives of Dubai

Much like co-star Sara Al Madani, Nina exemplified a multidimensional, successful Arab woman who is blending modern life with centuries-old cultural traditions. She avoided most of the season one drama and was sometimes overshadowed by her co-stars' bigger, louder personalities.

Rich Polk/Bravo

128. Sara Al Madani, The Real Housewives of Dubai

Sara's positive, enlightened outlook on life was certainly pleasant, but didn't provide for much drama (besides that one time she offered co-star Caroline Brooks some not-so-well received parenting advice). However, the tech entrepreneur shattered stereotypes of what it means to be a modern Muslim woman in the Middle East and for that we applaud her. 

Andrew Eccles/Bravo

126-127. Rachel Fuda & Danielle Cabral, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

RHONJ's season 13 newbies certainly fit the mold of your typical Garden State Housewife and quickly found themselves in a season-long fight over literally nothing that Andy Cohen deemed pointless at the reunion. We'd love to see both return for season 14 for a chance to move up even higher on the list after an entertaining first go-around.

Tommy Garcia/Peacock

125. Larsa Pippen, The Real Housewives of Miami

Larsa didn't make a big impression on season one before leaving the series. When Peacock revived RHOM for season four in 2021, her whole storyline was about being the ex-BFF of Kim Kardashian. (and selling sexy feet pics on OnlyFans...)

Jeff Daly/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

124. Ana Quincoces, The Real Housewives of Miami

Ana followed up her one season as a Bravolebrity by competing on season 12 of Next Food Network Star in 2016. She didn't make it there, either.

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

123. Joyce Giraud de Ohoven, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Unfortunately, she was nothing more than a punching bag for Brandi Glanville. Plus, her tagline celebrating the icky notion that you can never be too skinny was gross.

Diane Bondareff/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

122. Cindy Barshop, The Real Housewives of New York City

Cindy was supposed to be the new Bethenny Frankel. Cindy was no Bethenny Frankel.

Chris Haston/Bravo

121. Caroline Brooks, The Real Housewives of Dubai

Brooks' gift to season one of RHODubai was a cameo from Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks, who popped up on one episode to get all the tea on the co-stars' drama. However, Brooks did cause a lot of unnecessary drama during season one (much of which occurred while she was a little too tipsy).

