Candiace Dillard Bassett Leaving Real Housewives of Potomac After Season 8

After six rollercoaster seasons, Candiace Dillard Bassett will not be driving back to The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Following the Bravo series' March 24 season eight finale, the reality star announced she's walking away from the show.

"As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey," the "Drive Back" singer told People in a March 25 statement. "With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP."

However, Candiace noted "this is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later.'"

The 37-year-old concluded her announcement with a message to fans.

"Your unwavering support has been my guiding light, and I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead," Candiace wrote, "and more importantly, sharing them all with you!"