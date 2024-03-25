Candiace Dillard Bassett Leaving Real Housewives of Potomac After Season 8

After six rollercoaster seasons, Candiace Dillard Bassett will not be driving back to The Real Housewives of Potomac.
Following the Bravo series' March 24 season eight finale, the reality star announced she's walking away from the show.
"As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey," the "Drive Back" singer told People in a March 25 statement. "With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP."
However, Candiace noted "this is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later.'"
The 37-year-old concluded her announcement with a message to fans.
"Your unwavering support has been my guiding light, and I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead," Candiace wrote, "and more importantly, sharing them all with you!"
Candiace's departure comes after several seasons of feuding with costar Gizelle Bryant, who accused Candiace's husband Chris Bassett of making her "uncomfortable" during a conversation they had while filming RHOP's season six reunion in 2021. Since then, the castmates have never been able to mend their friendship.
Plus, as the recently released trailer for the upcoming season eight reunion teased, Candiace and Robyn Dixon are also embroiled in their own drama.
When Robyn asked her in the preview, "So the screen shots of your husband's limp penis are Photoshopped?" Candiace fired back, "You're a loser!"
Candiace also doubled down on calling Gizelle the devil over her past accusations towards Chris.
Earlier this month, RHOP executive producer Andy Cohen shared his hopes for the friend group—which also includes costars Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton and Nneka Ihim—to find peace and resolve their issues after the latest season.
"The flaw of this season is that there are women who aren't able to find any common ground with some of the other women, so there are all these pockets of women that just won't even acknowledge each other," he said on his radio show SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "One of the hallmarks of the Housewives is finding a way to move forward. And so, that was kind of the directive of the Potomac reunion."
The Real Housewives of Potomac's season eight reunion kicks off Sunday, March 31, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
