Mindy Kaling Responds to Rumors She and B.J. Novak Had a Falling Out

Watch : BJ Novak Jokes About Past Romance With Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling has a lot of questions. Number one, how dare you?

Or at least, she said something to that effect in response to rumors that she and her longtime BFF—and former boyfriend—B.J. Novak had a falling out. After celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared a blind item suggesting the Office alums had agreed to put "some distance" between them, Mindy was quick to set the record straight.

Seeming to make light of the situation, the 44-year-old commented on the March 23 post, "Omg I haaate him so much."

In fact, in the years since their split in the mid-aughts—during which they worked together as writers and actors on The Office—the pair have proven time and time again how much they "haaate" each other.

Amid the many moments in which the duo have gushed over the other, one of the biggest indicators of how deep their bond really goes was Mindy's decision to appoint B.J. godfather to her two children, daughter Katherine, 6, and son Spencer, 3. And while the Sex Lives of College Girls creator has kept the identity of the children's father a secret, the move has prompted many online to speculate that B.J. is their father.