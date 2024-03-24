Why Frankie Muniz Does Not Allow His Son to Become a Child Actor

Watch : Frankie Muniz Embarks on New Career as a NASCAR Driver

Frankie Muniz, once one of the most popular child stars, does not want his own kid following in his footsteps.

Speaking before he entered the jungle set of Australia's I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here reality show, the star of FOX's hit early aughts sitcom Malcolm in the Middle explained why isn't keen on the idea of his son Mauz, 3, pursuing acting.

"I would never let my kid go into the business," the 38-year-old told Australian outlet PEDESTRIAN.TV in a video released March 24. "And not that I had a negative experience, because to be honest, my experience was 100 percent positive. But I know so many people, friends that were close to me, that had such insanely negative experiences."

The former child star, who shares his son with wife Paige, continued, "And I just think it's an ugly world in general. I never cared about rejection, but there's a ton of rejection."