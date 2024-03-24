Burn Bright With $5 Candle Deals from the Amazon Big Sale: Yankee Candle, Nest Candle, Homesick, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Candles are a great way to change a mood, create a vibe, and enhance your home's aesthetic, especially in the summer with so many seasonal scents to choose from. A stunning candle with your favorite fragrance is a great form of self-care. Thankfully, there are so many affordable candle options that look and smell opulent.
Shopping for a scent can be difficult online. We put together a roundup of the most popular, top-rated candles you can get on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale, from brands including Yankee Candle, NEST Candle, and Chesapeake Bay. Treat yourself or give some of these away as gifts for your favorite people.
Amazon Big Spring Sale Candle Deals
- Sell Out Risk: Yankee Candles, $16 (originally $31)
- Best Price: Glade Candle Jar $5 (originally $6)
Yankee Candles
Illuminate your space and set the mood with a sophisticated and alluring Yankee Candle.
These iconic candles have 28,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from several scents that range from soothing to invigorating.
Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candles
If you're looking for an affordable candle option, Chesapeake Bay candles are extremely popular, with 31,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chesapeake Bay candles have a burn time of 50 hours and self-trimming wicks. There are 29 fragrances and six sizes to choose from.
NEST Fragrances Scented Classic Candles
NEST candles are simply the best. They have just the right amount of fragrance. There are 17 scents to choose from. These candles have 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Homesick Candles
Homesick Candles are great gifts because there are so many personal options to choose from. You can get a candle symbolizing your home state, zodiac sign, or a life milestone. These have 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Glade Candle Jar, Air Freshener, 2in1 (Pack of 2)
If you love the iconic Glade air fresheners, you need to check out their candles. They give just the right amount of fragrance with scents that linger long after you blow out the candles. This pair has 16,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CoCo Benjamin 100% Soy, Hand Poured Soy Candle, Highly Scented
You'll adore these premium soy wax candles. They deliver a memorable fragrance experience and they burn for 45 hours. There are 44 fragrance blends to choose from. These candles have 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Housecret Pack of 12 Strong Scented Candles
Step up your aromatherapy game with this 12-candle gift set. Each candle is made from environmentally smokeless soy and essential oil, according to the brand. This is a great gift for a loved one or yourself. This bundle has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fancan 8 Pack Aromatherapy Jar Candles, Smoke-Free
These candles are made from natural soy wax and infused with plant essential oils for a truly delightful sensory experience. With eight luxurious scents to choose from, these candles suit every mood and occasion, making it the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one. Enjoy hours of aromatic bliss with each candle boasting an impressive burn time of up to 120 hours, ensuring long-lasting relaxation and ambiance in any space. Plus, with their smoke-free formula, you can indulge in the soothing fragrance without any unwanted distractions.
YFYTRE 6 Pack Candles
Enhance your space with this candle six pack. Each one has a 25-hour burn time, totaling 120 to 150 hours total. This set has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lihome Favorite Child Candle
These candles are thoughtful gifts with options for parents, teachers, bridesmaids, and more.
