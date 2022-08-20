The 35 Most-Loved Self-Care Products from Amazon With Thousands of 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you hear the phrase "self-care," groan, and wonder who actually has the time (or money) to treat themselves on a regular basis, look in the mirror. That can be you, and, no, that doesn't mean you have to spend a ton of time or money. Whether you want to have an at-home spa night with a full routine of your favorite wellness products or if you're just looking for a quick indulgence that you can easily add to your daily routine, Amazon has you covered with some affordable options.
There's a page with all of the most-loved, highest-rated self-care products from Amazon. Self-care can be whatever you want it to be. You can draw water in the tub with bubbles and bath bombs. Or you can give yourself a lymphatic drainage massage with a jade roller. Wearing a fuzzy, three-piece lounge set while you work from home can count as self-care if you want it to. There are so many relaxing, indulgent, affordable options from Amazon. Here are some of the stand out picks.
Amazon's Most Popular Self-Care Products
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha
We've all seen these tools going viral for many reasons. These totally live up to the hype. This two-piece Baimei set has the rose quartz face roller and a gua sha stone, which the brand says helps with lymphatic drainage, promotes circulation, relaxes muscles, and reduces wrinkle. I like this to reduce puffiness and the presence of dark circles. This also make my face look more toned and sculpted.
I also like to use these tools after I put on serums and moisturizer. I have definitely noticed a difference between when I use my skincare products alone vs. finishing my routine with a jade roller and gua sha stone. These are definitely worth the purchase. Plus, the set has 34,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Oaskys Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top with Down Alternative Fill
Instead of getting a new mattress, elevate your current situation with this luxurious, quilted mattress topper. This super comfy mattress topper comes in 6 sizes and it has 47,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set- 12 Pieces
Use one of these handcrafted bath bombs in your tub for a relaxing, moisturizing experience. These bath bombs come in soothing scents, including lavender, vanilla, strawberry, coconut, mango, rose, and melon. They also fizz with color to add some fun to your bath, but there's no need to worry because these do not stain your tub. These bath bombs have 35,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Satin Scrunchies, Softer than Silk- 5 Pack
A scrunchie may not seem like self-care, but these satin ones really are. They're gentle on your hair, preventing knots and frizz and they look chic. You can get these in a variety pack with a mix of colors or you can pick packs with just one color. These scrunchies have 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Waffle Mid-Length Robe
Get cozy in one of these super soft robes. These come in 14 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 7X. The Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Waffle Mid-Length Robe has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CSM Dry Body Brush For Beautiful Skin - Solid Wood Frame & Boar Hair Exfoliating Brush To Exfoliate & Soften Skin, Improve Circulation, Stop Ingrown Hairs, Reduce Acne and Cellulite
I use this one before I hop in the shower on dry skin. According to CSM, it promotes lymphatic drainage and increases circulation. When I get out of the shower, my skin feels insanely soft until my next shower. This is a definite game-changer for body care. I brush upward on my legs, downward on my arms, and I go in circular motions on my stomach, back, and butt. I avoid the neck, chest, and face because that skin is much more delicate. If you haven't dry brushed, you are seriously missing out. It has so many benefits and amazing results.
This dry brush has 17,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Barefoot Dreams womens Cozychic Heathered Socks
Yes, socks can count as self-care. These are incredibly plush. You'll feel like you're walking around with a blanket on your feet. Amazon has these in two colorways. Nicky Hilton recommended these to E! shoppers too.
Nivea Oil Infused Body Lotion, Cherry Blossom Lotion with Jojoba Oil
Get radiant, smooth skin and 24 hours of hydration with this Nivea lotion, according to the brand. This cherry blossom-scented lotion is just what your dry skin needs. It has 8,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Epielle Hydrating Foot Masks- 6 Pack
These disposable hydrating socks are relaxation and softening. Treat your dry, callused feet in just 20 minutes. If you want an ultra-refreshing experience, keep these in the fridge before you use them. These treatments have 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, 2-Pack
Sleeping on a satin pillowcase is one of the best things you can do for your hair and skin. It protects your hair from frizz, tangles, and damage, according to the brand. It's also great for your skin because it doesn't absorb your moisturizers and serums like cotton pillowcases can.
There are 20 colors and 7 sizes to choose from. This product has 186,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Opiqcey Silicone Face Mask Brush- Set of 2
Spare your manicure and apply your favorite skincare treatments with one of these spatulas instead of your hands. This mess-free application saves you time since you won't have to scrub your hands after putting on a clay mask. This two-piece set has 57,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
UGG Women's Coquette Slipper
Everybody loves UGGs. These are the ultimate gift. Wear these around the house or when you're out and about. They are a supremely comfortable classic. Amazon has these in 12 colors. These slip-ons have 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, Lightweight Face Tanner with Hyaluronic Acid
Get a natural-looking tan that lasts for days from the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist. The mist is transparent, which means you can wear it under or over makeup with no need to rinse off the product. This formula is streak-free and it doesn't have that dreaded self tanner smell that other products do.
This tanner has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Le Gushe Under Eye Patches- 20 Pairs
Hydrate and refresh the under-eye area with these golden gel masks. These are great to relax, unwind, and hydrate. Pro tip: throw these in the fridge for an super refreshing treatment. These are also great to reduce puffiness, dark circles, and the appearance of fine lines, according to the brand. This set has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoyJolt Layla White Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Toast a special occasion or unwind with this set of four wine glasses, which has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Iuga Bootcut Yoga Pants With Pockets
Replace your worn out yoga pants with a new pair. This fabric has that second skin feeling, the pants have pockets, there are a ton of colors to choose from, and sizes range from XS to 3X. These pants have 16,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anai Rui Spa Facial Mask Set With Applicator
This bundle with 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews includes three masks and an applicator. Here's your breakdown of the masks according to the brand:
- Turmeric Clay Mask, which is great to brighten, clarify, and repair skin.
- Green Tea Clay Mask, which is great to control oil, deep cleanse, and remove blackheads.
- Dead Sea Mud Mask, which revitalizes skin, controls oil, and contracts pores.
Yoofoss Luxury Bamboo Washcloths Towel Set- 10 Pack
Cleanse your face with these incredibly soft bamboo washcloths. This bundle includes multiple colors, but there are other sets with solid colors as well. This set has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tuddrom Decorative Extra Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Snuggle up with this supremely plush blanket, which comes in three sizes and 11 colors. The blanket has 21,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine
Take care of yourself from the inside out. Whip up some delicious and nutritious juices with this easy-to-use machine. This juicer has 20,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers
Feel cozy and warm with these fluffy slippers. They're available in eight different colors and they have 22,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Hicober Microfiber Hair Towel 3 Pack
These hair towels keep your strands out of your face and they help your locks dry quickly. There are six colorways to choose from. This product has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fixmatti Women's Fuzzy 3 Piece Sweatsuit
You are going to want one of these sets in every single color. Getting dressed doesn't get any easier than when you have a set. The bundle has a tank, pants, and a long cardigan. There are 26 colorways to choose from and this set has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
Give yourself a reminder to indulge in some self-care with this bath tray. This is great for a snack, a book, a wine glass or even your tablet. It comes in seven colorways and has 19,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt, Soothe & Sleep with Lavender
Soothe sore muscles and tired feet with a bubble bath filled with luxurious essential oils. This foaming bath wash is just what you need to feel rejuvenated. This product has 87,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Teenitor Ice Roller
If you don't have an ice roller by now, you really need to get one. It's so simple, yet so effective. This is great to reduce redness and inflammation. It's comforting if you have a breakout or even if you get laser skincare treatments and want some relief after. Additionally, this is another great tool that decreases puffiness and helps my face look more sculpted. I use this every morning and night. Plus, it feels incredibly refreshing.
This ice roller has 3,800+ 5-star reviews and it comes in four colors.
Capri Blue Scented Candle
If you love that scent when you walk into Anthropologie, bring that fragrance into your home with the Capri Blue Volcano Candle. It has 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in four colorways. This candle has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zesica Short Sleeve Top and Shorts
This two-piece set proves that sweats can be just as cute as they are comfortable. This set comes in 18 colors and it has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bronax Extremely Comfy Cushioned Thick Sole Slippers
These slides look designer, but they are actually super affordable. You will want to live in these incredibly comfortable slides.
There are 15 colorways to choose from. These have 12,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects- 22 Sets
I have been a loyal fan of these teeth whitening strips for years. Just use them for 30 minutes and there's an immediate difference, at least in my experience. According to the brand, these remove 14 years of stains. The Crest 3D Whitestrips have 50,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, 1 fl. Oz.
This is an E! Shopping Editor favorite. It's great to increase shine, repair damage, tame flyaways, and diminish frizz. Just apply a small amount to damp or dry hair and style as you normally do to restore your hair's health and get incredible shine.
This bonding oil has 26,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, Body Oil for Scars and Stretchmarks, Serum Hydrates Skin, Non-Greasy, Dermatologist Recommended, Non-Comedogenic
In my opinion, Bio-Oil is a truly miraculous product that does so much. The Bio-Oil Skincare Oil reduces the appearances of stretch marks, scars, and other marks due to surgery, acne, aging, surgery, and injury. Plus, it improves the appearance of uneven skin tone and it's non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores.
This product has 63,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This Lip Sleeping Mask is a product you will use all the time. It is the absolute best lip balm around in my opinion. You'll say goodbye to chapped lips with this one small container will last you a long time, even if you are using it multiple times a day.
This product comes in five scents and it has 9,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream
If you want to hydrate your skin, relieve redness, and repair the skin barrier, I recommend this gel moisturizer. It's a total game-changer for my sensitive skin and it has decreased the appearance of acne scars. It has 8,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Glam Up Facial Sheet Masks- Pack of 12
Stock up on sheet masks with this 12-piece bundle. Each of these addresses different skincare concerns. This set has 15,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more great beauty buys, check out this 50% off deal on the TikTok-famous Tan-Luxe Tanning Drops.