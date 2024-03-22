I'm Adding These 11 Kathy Hilton-Approved Deals to My Cart During the Amazon Big Spring Sale

We included these products chosen by Kathy Hilton because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
All I want is to hang out with Kathy Hilton. In the mean time, I'm shopping her product recommendations, which is the next best thing. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan favorite knows how to spot those must-have items that make me feel like royalty.
Seriously, Kathy's recommendations never disappoint. Whether it's a luxurious skincare product, a home must-have, or a fabulous accessory, she has the best finds. If you want to do some Kathy-inspired shopping, I rounded up a list of her recommendations that are discounted during the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
My Pick: Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, which I have been loyally using since 2021 when Kathy used it on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This spray-on moisturizer rarely goes on sale. Snag yours while you can!
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
Kathy used this spray-on moisturizer during a July 2021 RHOBH episode, telling her sister Kyle Richards she keeps it in her bag because her skin gets dry.
This is an innovative, spray-on moisturizer that you need to achieve dewy skin. In addition to delivering a fast-absorbing hydration boost, it creates that look of glowing skin in an instant. You can use it under makeup, over makeup, or even on your bare skin to get your glow on. It's also a great makeup refresher/setting spray, especially if you want to prevent that cakey look.
Kitsch Velvet Scrunchies
Kathy revealed, "I live in these. These are great and dressy too if you want. Dorit [Kemsley] taught me about these."
Kathy's velvet scrunchies come in many color combinations and they have 36,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sojos Vintage Cateye Polarized Women Sunglasses
Kathy declared, "These are so me. The are The Matrix glasses, baby. These are a great stocking stuffer. If you go to my page, you're going to see me with these glasses on. They're not too heavy. They're really comfortable."
These sunglasses are available in 11 colors and have 10,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Women's Midweight Water Resistant Puffer Coat
Kathy said, "This is so beautiful. These pockets are so cozy when you put your hands in. These pockets are so warm and cozy like gloves. This is it. You need this. Oh my god, I'm in love with this. It is so beautiful. I'm in love. Oh my gosh, it's so chic."
Kathy's jacket comes in 4 colorways.
Nest Fragrances Candle
Kathy said, "Those candles are so beautifully made and they last for hours. At Nicky [Hilton]'s wedding, she had them inside where we did the ceremony. We had a blue one. Oh, it's so gorgeous. Really beautiful. I think a candle is your best bet."
There are so many comforting fragrances to choose from. NEST candles have 7,200+ five-star Amazon reviews from satisfied shoppers.
Jiasuqi Cross Open Toe Fuzzy Fluffy House Slippers
Kathy said, "Those I love! I do go out with slippers. I'm just like Justin Bieber. Lisa Rinna would love those. We should get those for her."
Kathy's slippers are available in 24 different patterns and colors. These slippers have 5,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Herschel Fifteen Waist Pack
Kathy said, "You can wear them on your shoulder. It's very cute. It's very on trend. I love that it's hands-free." Choose from 6 colors.
Sdencin Women Houndstooth Pattern Knit Sweater Vest
Kathy asked, "Now, if you were going to take a trip to the mountains, how adorable is this?" This sweater vest is available in 11 colors.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.