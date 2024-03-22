Kristin Cavallari’s Boyfriend Mark Estes Responds to Criticism Over Their 13-Year Age Gap

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Claps Back After Followers Troll Her Age Gap With Boyfriend

Kristin Cavallari's boyfriend doesn't have any inhibitions about their relationship.

While The Hills alum's romance with Mark Estes has raised some eyebrows due to their 13-year age gap, the TikToker made it clear they're tuning out the noise.

"She makes happy, I make her happy," Mark, 24, told E! News March 21 in an exclusive joint interview with fellow Montana Boyz members Kaleb Winterburn and Kade Wilcox. "That's what's important, so I'm not too worried about the critics, honestly."

Kristin, 37, previously revealed on her podcast that she first spoke with the TikToker on Instagram when she received a DM from the group's account that simply said, "I love you."

And when it comes to that fateful message, Mark admitted that he thought he'd sent it from his personal account.

"It was a bold one," the former football player noted, adding he didn't expect her to respond, "It was a shot in the dark."