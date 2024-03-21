Explosive Jersey Shore Teaser Offers First Glimpse of Sammi and Ronnie Reunion

Watch : Jersey Shore Cast Dishes on Sammi Sweetheart's SHOCKING Return

Staaaap what you're doing.

Because Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are coming face to face once more. In E! News' exclusive look at the midseason trailer for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the former couple—who dated on-and-off from 2009 to 2014—will, at long last, reunite during the crew's trip to Nashville

As Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino puts it in the clip, "This is a decade in the making."

And, of course, once the whole cast, including Sammi and Ronnie are sitting together, Deena Nicole Cortese adds, "Well this is f--king awkward."

But what goes down during the group's trip to Nashville appears to be just the beginning of the drama unfolding in the upcoming season seven episodes. And not only is there tension for Sammi and Ronnie, but things between Sammi and Angelina Pivarnick become especially heated—because of a TikTok. And it seems everyone took sides.

Mike succinctly sums it up when he admits in a teaser clip, "This squad is broken, fam."