Explosive Jersey Shore Teaser Offers First Glimpse of Sammi and Ronnie Reunion

Staaaap what you're doing.
Because Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are coming face to face once more. In E! News' exclusive look at the midseason trailer for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the former couple—who dated on-and-off from 2009 to 2014—will, at long last, reunite during the crew's trip to Nashville
As Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino puts it in the clip, "This is a decade in the making."
And, of course, once the whole cast, including Sammi and Ronnie are sitting together, Deena Nicole Cortese adds, "Well this is f--king awkward."
But what goes down during the group's trip to Nashville appears to be just the beginning of the drama unfolding in the upcoming season seven episodes. And not only is there tension for Sammi and Ronnie, but things between Sammi and Angelina Pivarnick become especially heated—because of a TikTok. And it seems everyone took sides.
Mike succinctly sums it up when he admits in a teaser clip, "This squad is broken, fam."
And while he was referring to the entire group—which also includes Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, and Vinny Guadagnino—it doesn't seem Sammi and Ronnie are exactly friendly exes.
After all, Sammi—who is now dating Justin May—originally chose not to participate in the spinoff series at all when it began in 2018, before ultimately returning for this most recent installment. Meanwhile, Ronnie—who shares 5-year-old daughter Ariana Sky with ex Jen Harley—left the show back in 2021, but has appeared in some episodes, and will obviously appear in this season, too.
Since the seventh season premiere in February, Jersey Shore fans have been awaiting the group's trip to Nashville—the site of the much-teased reunion. As for how it will go? Sammi already gave some exclusive details last month.
"I, of course, was not fond of filming with an ex-boyfriend," Sammi told E! News in February. "You're gonna see me basically navigate that, and you're gonna see it all play out. But of course, I knew eventually that this would happen. And you're gonna just see, I guess, my reaction—how it all plays out."
As for whether seeing Ronnie again led to any rekindling of their former flame, Sammi assured, "Hell no!"
Tune in to Sammi and Ronnie's reunion on the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation March 28.