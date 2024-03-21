Brandi Glanville Reveals How Tightening Her "Mommy Stomach" Gave Her Confidence

Brandi Glanville is saying bravo to her body transformation.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently shared that she's feeling better than ever after tightening up her "mommy stomach."
"I have actual abs," she told People in an interview published March 21. "I have lines on my stomach that I haven't had since before I got pregnant. I think any mother knows after kids the elasticity of your skin will never be the same."
So, how did the former Bravolebrity get toned in the tummy area? Brandi—who shares kids Mason, 20, and Jake, 16, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian—revealed she underwent six sessions of CellSound's Electrosonic Resonance treatment, which the company says uses therapeutic waves and an electro-stimulation field to stimulate cells.
"There's no pain," she noted of the body sculpting treatment. "I don't like pain. I feel like I'm doing abs right now. You're doing an ab workout. It doesn't hurt, but it's almost getting them tired."
The Traitors star explained that the beauty procedure not only boosted her confidence but kickstarted her health journey.
"When you see that [definition], you're like, 'Okay. I can get that back,'" she said. "So it does make you want to go and work out a little bit and take care of yourself better."
For Brandi, it was time to make a change. She noted that after gaining weight during the coronavirus pandemic, she was left with "loose skin" once she slimmed down.
"I was left with a bag of wrinkles," the 51-year-old admitted. "And I really love—I have over 200 bikinis. I'm not joking. I'm obsessed with them, so I want to feel proud of my age and my body and be able to sit in a bikini."
The Unfiltered podcast host isn't just showing off her body in bathing suits either. In fact, she joked that her sons have noticed her new attire.
"They know mom dresses like a hooch," she quipped. "I always make them feel guilty. I'm like, 'I gave up my body for you. At least you could go to lunch with me.'"
Brandi isn't the only star to dabble with cosmetic treatments to feel good about her appearance. Keep reading to see which stars have candidly discussed their procedures.