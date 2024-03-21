Brandi Glanville Reveals How Tightening Her "Mommy Stomach" Gave Her Confidence

Watch : Brandi Glanville REACTS to Rumored RHOBH Return

Brandi Glanville is saying bravo to her body transformation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently shared that she's feeling better than ever after tightening up her "mommy stomach."

"I have actual abs," she told People in an interview published March 21. "I have lines on my stomach that I haven't had since before I got pregnant. I think any mother knows after kids the elasticity of your skin will never be the same."

So, how did the former Bravolebrity get toned in the tummy area? Brandi—who shares kids Mason, 20, and Jake, 16, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian—revealed she underwent six sessions of CellSound's Electrosonic Resonance treatment, which the company says uses therapeutic waves and an electro-stimulation field to stimulate cells.

"There's no pain," she noted of the body sculpting treatment. "I don't like pain. I feel like I'm doing abs right now. You're doing an ab workout. It doesn't hurt, but it's almost getting them tired."