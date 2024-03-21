This Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Is Leaving After Season 13

Watch : Kyle Richards Confronts Dorit Kemsley on RHOBH Reunion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is down a diamond-holder.

Annemarie Wiley, who joined the Bravo series' most recent 13th season, announced she will not be returning for a second season.

"I'm disappointed is an understatement," the nurse anesthetist shared with fans on Instagram March 21. "I never auditioned for this show. The show found me and asked me to be on it out of the blue 6 weeks after the cast had already started filming. I was thrown into filming 2 weeks later, mid-season."

While Annemarie noted she was initially "very excited about the opportunity," the 40-year-old also claimed, "What I was instructed to do throughout filming last season was the way the 'game was played.'"

"Listening to what I was instructed to do was a rookie mistake," Annemarie—who is married to retired NFL player Marcellus Wiley—continued. "What I am disappointed about is that the fans never got to see the real me or even a glimpse of my unique life story."