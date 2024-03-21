Lenny Kravitz Shares Insight Into Bond With Daughter Zoë Kravitz's Fiancé Channing Tatum

Lenny Kravitz is singing the praises of daughter Zoë Kravitz's fiancé Channing Tatum. The Grammy winner reflected on his bond with the Magic Mike star and what it was like when they met.

By Elyse Dupre Mar 21, 2024 12:19 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesChanning TatumLenny KravitzZoë KravitzCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Zoë Kravitz Roasts Her Dad Lenny Kravitz During His Walk Of Fame Ceremony

When it comes to Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's relationship, Lenny Kravitz is just happy to let love rule.

The Grammy winner recently shared insight into his daughter's romance with the Magic Mike star as well as his own bond with her fiancé.

"He's a great guy," Lenny told Sherri Shepherd on the March 21 episode of Sherri. "We get on really well. We have our own relationship as well. We hang out, and we talk. He's a very soulful human being. He was raised well. He has manners and class."

In fact, he said it felt "very natural" the first time they met, and he could see why Channing—who shares 10-year-old daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan—and Zoë, who was previously married to Karl Glusman, are a match.

"He's very sweet, it works," the singer, who noted he's totally down to give a father-of-the-bride speech at the wedding, continued. "It works. Life is about timing and what you've gone through, what you've learned and they're in the right place."

photos
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum: Romance Rewind

Zoë and Channing got engaged in 2023 after about two years of dating, and he's proven he's already part of the family. Just last week, the 21 Jump Street alum joined The Batman actress for her father's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. And Lenny expressed how much it meant to him to have Zoë and Denzel Washington honor him through heartfelt speeches.

Trending Stories

1

Christine Quinn's Son Taken to Hospital After Her Husband's Arrest

2

Megan Fox Clarifies Which Plastic Surgery Procedures She's Had Done

3

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Reacts to Travis Kelce's Impersonation

"The star was beautiful, but the really beautiful part was having my daughter and my brother there saying all of these amazing things," he added. "You know, we love each other, but we don't talk like that—we're not giving these speeches about each other. To hear that was really, really wonderful."

And if you'd like to take a really wonderful look at photos from the big day, keep reading.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Big Little Love

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz attended her dad Lenny Kravitz's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony March 12.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Subtle Support

The couple looked on while the "Fly Away" singer was honored with speeches.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Magic Moment

Zoë and Channing—whose engagement was revealed in October 2023—gave each other a look of love at the Los Angeles event. 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Instagram Fiancé

The Magic Mike star stepped it up at the ceremony, showing off his Instagram fiancé photo skills.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Walk of Fame Unveiling 

Zoë and Lenny, wearing Ray-Ban sunglasses, snapped a portrait with pal Denzel Washington on the red carpet.

JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Father-Daughter Roast

The Big Little Lies actress teased her dad in her speech, quipping, "Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one. And it works."

JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Keeping Their Cool

The pair made us believe in love again as they supported the Hunger Games star.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Christine Quinn's Son Taken to Hospital After Her Husband's Arrest

2

Megan Fox Clarifies Which Plastic Surgery Procedures She's Had Done

3

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Reacts to Travis Kelce's Impersonation

4

Drake Bell Responds to Josh Peck's Silence Around Quiet on Set

5

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reacts to Criticism About His Marriage