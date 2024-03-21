Lenny Kravitz Shares Insight Into Bond With Daughter Zoë Kravitz's Fiancé Channing Tatum

When it comes to Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's relationship, Lenny Kravitz is just happy to let love rule.
The Grammy winner recently shared insight into his daughter's romance with the Magic Mike star as well as his own bond with her fiancé.
"He's a great guy," Lenny told Sherri Shepherd on the March 21 episode of Sherri. "We get on really well. We have our own relationship as well. We hang out, and we talk. He's a very soulful human being. He was raised well. He has manners and class."
In fact, he said it felt "very natural" the first time they met, and he could see why Channing—who shares 10-year-old daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan—and Zoë, who was previously married to Karl Glusman, are a match.
"He's very sweet, it works," the singer, who noted he's totally down to give a father-of-the-bride speech at the wedding, continued. "It works. Life is about timing and what you've gone through, what you've learned and they're in the right place."
Zoë and Channing got engaged in 2023 after about two years of dating, and he's proven he's already part of the family. Just last week, the 21 Jump Street alum joined The Batman actress for her father's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. And Lenny expressed how much it meant to him to have Zoë and Denzel Washington honor him through heartfelt speeches.
"The star was beautiful, but the really beautiful part was having my daughter and my brother there saying all of these amazing things," he added. "You know, we love each other, but we don't talk like that—we're not giving these speeches about each other. To hear that was really, really wonderful."
