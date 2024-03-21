Lenny Kravitz Shares Insight Into Bond With Daughter Zoë Kravitz's Fiancé Channing Tatum

Watch : Zoë Kravitz Roasts Her Dad Lenny Kravitz During His Walk Of Fame Ceremony

When it comes to Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's relationship, Lenny Kravitz is just happy to let love rule.

The Grammy winner recently shared insight into his daughter's romance with the Magic Mike star as well as his own bond with her fiancé.

"He's a great guy," Lenny told Sherri Shepherd on the March 21 episode of Sherri. "We get on really well. We have our own relationship as well. We hang out, and we talk. He's a very soulful human being. He was raised well. He has manners and class."

In fact, he said it felt "very natural" the first time they met, and he could see why Channing—who shares 10-year-old daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan—and Zoë, who was previously married to Karl Glusman, are a match.

"He's very sweet, it works," the singer, who noted he's totally down to give a father-of-the-bride speech at the wedding, continued. "It works. Life is about timing and what you've gone through, what you've learned and they're in the right place."